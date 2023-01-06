99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alpine skiing: Lakers make first trip to Powder Ridge this season

The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team took the hills at Powder Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Alpine Skiing
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 06, 2023 09:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KIMBALL – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team made its first trip of the season to Powder Ridge in Kimball on Thursday.

Tristan Bristlin paced all skiers with a two-run time of 47.30. He finished fifth in a field of 159 competitors that completed both runs. Kennedy Weyer was the fastest Laker girl in 31st place with a combined time of 27.20.

Six more Lakers finished with top-100 times. Alexa Bristlin claimed 40th with a combined time of 54.36. Olivia Smith wasn’t far behind in 49th at 55.61. Mia Voth (Mia Voth 29.40, 30.49 - 59.89, 59th), Holly Maki (32.34, 30.82 - 1:03.16, 71st), Merida Jansen (29.95, 37.39 - 1:07.32, 91st) and Brayden Aldinger (33.89, 33.50 - 1:07.39, 92nd) all finished in the top two-thirds of the field.

A full list of Detroit Lakes' two-run times is listed below.

DETROIT LAKES FINISHERS- 5- Tristan Bristlin 24.26, 23.03 – 47.30; 31- Kennedy Weyer 27.20, 25.41 – 52.61; 40- Alexa Bristlin 28.05, 26.31 – 54.36; 49- Olivia Smith 28.90, 26.71 – 55.61; 59- Mia Voth 29.40, 30.49 – 59.89; 71- Holly Maki 32.34, 30.82 – 1:03.16; 91- Merida Jansen 29.95, 37.39 – 1:07.32; 92- Brayden Aldinger 33.89, 33.50 – 1:07.39; 125- Marlo Schmitz 27.59, 52.19 – 1:19.78; 133- Jace Miller 42.34, 44.44 – 1:26.78; 146- Dylan Bekkerus 1:12.40, 27.17 – 1:39.57; 150- 44.41, 59.29; 155- Logan Gross 55.55, 53.47 – 1:49.02; 157- Ruthy Davis 1:07.84, 1:00.94 – 2:08.78

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSALPINE SKIING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
1 Brynn Erickson AD7C5354.JPG
Prep
Girls hockey: Lightning trip up Lakers in first home action since holiday tournament
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a 9-1 loss at the hands of Northern Lakes on Thursday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.
January 06, 2023 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Girls Cross Country Skiing in woods
Sports
Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club to host cross country ski camp for kids
The Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club will be hosting a cross country ski camp for kids ages 7-12 at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, starting this Sunday, Jan. 8 and continuing on Jan. 15 and 22.
January 05, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
GYMNASTICS.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Lakers dominate Moorhead after holiday layoff
The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team trounced Moorhead on Tuesday night. The Lakers are the top-ranked Class A team.
January 05, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Weyer, Bristlin pace Lakers in season-opening meet
Detroit Lakes' Kennedy Weyer and Tristin Bristlin each finished in fourth place to pace the Laker alpine team in Brainerd last Frdiay.
January 04, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado