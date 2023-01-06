Alpine skiing: Lakers make first trip to Powder Ridge this season

KIMBALL – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team made its first trip of the season to Powder Ridge in Kimball on Thursday.

Tristan Bristlin paced all skiers with a two-run time of 47.30. He finished fifth in a field of 159 competitors that completed both runs. Kennedy Weyer was the fastest Laker girl in 31st place with a combined time of 27.20.

Six more Lakers finished with top-100 times. Alexa Bristlin claimed 40th with a combined time of 54.36. Olivia Smith wasn’t far behind in 49th at 55.61. Mia Voth (Mia Voth 29.40, 30.49 - 59.89, 59th), Holly Maki (32.34, 30.82 - 1:03.16, 71st), Merida Jansen (29.95, 37.39 - 1:07.32, 91st) and Brayden Aldinger (33.89, 33.50 - 1:07.39, 92nd) all finished in the top two-thirds of the field.

A full list of Detroit Lakes' two-run times is listed below.