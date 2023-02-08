99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Alpine skiing: Schmitz, Bristlin qualify for state meet

The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team had two members qualify for state on Tuesday at Wild Mountain.

image_50444033.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Marlo Schmitz, left, and Tristan Bristlin qualified for the state alpine skiing meet at the Section 5A championships on Feb. 7, 2023 at Wild Mountain.
Contributed
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 08, 2023 10:34 AM
DETROIT LAKES – Two Detroit Lakes alpine skiers will hit the slopes at the state meet at Giant’s Ridge on Feb. 14.

Marlo Schmidtz and Tristan Bristlin qualified for state at the Section 5A meet at Wild Mountain on Tuesday. Schmidtz took 13th in the girls’ field with a two-run time of 1:11.60. Bristin finished in 15th place, clocking in at 1:04.08.

Brayden Aldinger (1:30,67, 80th), Logan Fross (2:05.88, 90th) and Jace Miller (2:24.06, 93rd) all competed in the boys race. Alexa Bristlin (1:16.15, 29th), Kennedy Weyer (1:17.41, 31st), Elsa Stigen (1:19.04, 35th) and Olivia Smith (2:05.12, 94th) rounded out the day for Detroit Lakes.

DETROIT LAKES BOYS FINISHERS- 15- Tristan Bristlin 31.40, 32.68 – 1:04.08, 80- Brayden Aldinger 44.41, 45.66 – 1:30.67, 90- Logan Gross 57.96, 1:07.92 – 2:05.88, 93- Jace Miller 53.01, 1:31.05 – 2:24.06

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS FINISHERS- 13- Marlo Schmitz 33.87, 37.73 – 1:11.60, 29- Alexa Bristlin 35.96, 40.55 – 1:16.15, 31- Kennedy Weyer 35.99, 41.51 – 1:17.41, 35- Elsa Stigen 37.02, 42.02 – 1:19.04, 94- Olivia Smith 45.56, 1:19.56 – 2:05.12

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
