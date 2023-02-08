Alpine skiing: Schmitz, Bristlin qualify for state meet

DETROIT LAKES – Two Detroit Lakes alpine skiers will hit the slopes at the state meet at Giant’s Ridge on Feb. 14.

Marlo Schmidtz and Tristan Bristlin qualified for state at the Section 5A meet at Wild Mountain on Tuesday. Schmidtz took 13th in the girls’ field with a two-run time of 1:11.60. Bristin finished in 15th place, clocking in at 1:04.08.

Brayden Aldinger (1:30,67, 80th), Logan Fross (2:05.88, 90th) and Jace Miller (2:24.06, 93rd) all competed in the boys race. Alexa Bristlin (1:16.15, 29th), Kennedy Weyer (1:17.41, 31st), Elsa Stigen (1:19.04, 35th) and Olivia Smith (2:05.12, 94th) rounded out the day for Detroit Lakes.

DETROIT LAKES BOYS FINISHERS- 15- Tristan Bristlin 31.40, 32.68 – 1:04.08, 80- Brayden Aldinger 44.41, 45.66 – 1:30.67, 90- Logan Gross 57.96, 1:07.92 – 2:05.88, 93- Jace Miller 53.01, 1:31.05 – 2:24.06

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS FINISHERS- 13- Marlo Schmitz 33.87, 37.73 – 1:11.60, 29- Alexa Bristlin 35.96, 40.55 – 1:16.15, 31- Kennedy Weyer 35.99, 41.51 – 1:17.41, 35- Elsa Stigen 37.02, 42.02 – 1:19.04, 94- Olivia Smith 45.56, 1:19.56 – 2:05.12