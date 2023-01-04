99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alpine skiing: Weyer, Bristlin pace Lakers in season-opening meet

Detroit Lakes' Kennedy Weyer and Tristin Bristlin each finished in fourth place to pace the Laker alpine team in Brainerd last Frdiay.

ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Alpine Skiing
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 04, 2023 01:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team got its first action of the 2022-23 season last week in brainerd.

The girls finished in second place behind Hopkins with a team score of 117. Kennedy Weyer had a two-run time of 50.46 for a fourth-place finish to pace the Lakers.

Seven other Detroit Lakes girls completed two ruins. Ela Stifen took sixth place with a combined time of 52.25. Holly (29.45, 30.63 - 1:00.08) and Amber (30.28, 31.92 - 1:02.20) Maki finished 12th and 13th respectively. Marlo Schmitz ( 38.06, 25.01 - 1:03.07, 15th), Olivia Smith (25.76, 39.05 - 1:05.26, 16th) and Tarin Sundbland (Tarin Sundbland 45.33, 48.72 - 1:34.05) all finished in the top 20 individually.

The Detroit Lakes boys took fifth place with a score of 77. Tristin Bristlin times of 22.48 and 23.1 were fast enough for fourth place. Dylan Bekkerus was the only other Laker boy to complete two runs. He finished with a combined time of 50.41.

Full results are listed below:

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES BOYS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 4- Tristan Bristlin 22.48, 23.1 – 45.67; 13- Dylan Bekkerus 24.77, 25.64 – 50.41; 38- Owen Anderson 25.66, DQ; 41- Brayden Aldinger 31.20, DQ; 45- Jace Miller, 41.87

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 4- Kennedy Weyer 24.82, 25.64 – 50.46; 6- Elsa Stigen 25.42, 26.83 – 52.25; 12- Holly Maki 29.45, 30.63 – 1:00.08; 13- Amber Maki 30.28, 31.92 – 1:02.20; 15- Marlo Schmitz 38.06, 25.01 – 1:03.07; 16- Olivia Smith 25.76, 39.05 – 1:05.26; 20- Tarin Sundbland 45.33, 48.72 – 1:34.05; 23- Mia Voth DQ, 40.24; 24- Ruthy Davis DQ, 59.06; 28- Merida Jansen 24.60, DQ; 30- Kristina Heinlein 26.52, DQ; 34- Alexa Bristlin 29.58, DQ

BRAINERD INVITE BOYS TEAM RESULTS- 1- Brainerd 171, 2- Lakes Area 142, 3-Hopkins 140, 4- Breakaways 124, 5- Detroit Lakes 77

BRAINERD INVITE GIRLS TEAM RESULTS- 1- Hopkins 127, 2- Detroit Lakes 117, 3- Breakaways 104, 4- Brainerd 65, 5- Lakes Area 49

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSALPINE SKIING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Ryan Erickson 200IM.JPG
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers compete in Park Rapids triangular
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in the Park Rapids triangular on Tuesday night.
January 04, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
DL Hock 4.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers get back on track with Mid-State win over Wadena-Deer Creek
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team stayed undefeated in Mid-State Conference play with a 7-3 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday night.
January 04, 2023 02:17 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Bowe
1 Mason Carrier Micah Thompson AD7C5045.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Perham takes Highway 10 battle over Detroit Lakes
The Perham boys basketball team beat Detroit Lakes for the seventh consecutive time on Tuesday to stay undefeated this season.
January 04, 2023 01:21 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
crop.jpeg-1.jpg
Prep
Where are they now? Justesen keeps swinging in Alexandria, Gerdes sisters hit the pool in Morris
Where are Laker alumni competing post high school? Here's a look at the second part of where some Detroit Lakes High School graduates are competing at the next level in fall and winter sports.
December 30, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado