Alpine skiing: Weyer, Bristlin pace Lakers in season-opening meet

BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team got its first action of the 2022-23 season last week in brainerd.

The girls finished in second place behind Hopkins with a team score of 117. Kennedy Weyer had a two-run time of 50.46 for a fourth-place finish to pace the Lakers.

Seven other Detroit Lakes girls completed two ruins. Ela Stifen took sixth place with a combined time of 52.25. Holly (29.45, 30.63 - 1:00.08) and Amber (30.28, 31.92 - 1:02.20) Maki finished 12th and 13th respectively. Marlo Schmitz ( 38.06, 25.01 - 1:03.07, 15th), Olivia Smith (25.76, 39.05 - 1:05.26, 16th) and Tarin Sundbland (Tarin Sundbland 45.33, 48.72 - 1:34.05) all finished in the top 20 individually.

The Detroit Lakes boys took fifth place with a score of 77. Tristin Bristlin times of 22.48 and 23.1 were fast enough for fourth place. Dylan Bekkerus was the only other Laker boy to complete two runs. He finished with a combined time of 50.41.

Full results are listed below:

DETROIT LAKES BOYS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 4- Tristan Bristlin 22.48, 23.1 – 45.67; 13- Dylan Bekkerus 24.77, 25.64 – 50.41; 38- Owen Anderson 25.66, DQ; 41- Brayden Aldinger 31.20, DQ; 45- Jace Miller, 41.87

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 4- Kennedy Weyer 24.82, 25.64 – 50.46; 6- Elsa Stigen 25.42, 26.83 – 52.25; 12- Holly Maki 29.45, 30.63 – 1:00.08; 13- Amber Maki 30.28, 31.92 – 1:02.20; 15- Marlo Schmitz 38.06, 25.01 – 1:03.07; 16- Olivia Smith 25.76, 39.05 – 1:05.26; 20- Tarin Sundbland 45.33, 48.72 – 1:34.05; 23- Mia Voth DQ, 40.24; 24- Ruthy Davis DQ, 59.06; 28- Merida Jansen 24.60, DQ; 30- Kristina Heinlein 26.52, DQ; 34- Alexa Bristlin 29.58, DQ

BRAINERD INVITE BOYS TEAM RESULTS- 1- Brainerd 171, 2- Lakes Area 142, 3-Hopkins 140, 4- Breakaways 124, 5- Detroit Lakes 77