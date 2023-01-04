Alpine skiing: Weyer, Bristlin pace Lakers in season-opening meet
Detroit Lakes' Kennedy Weyer and Tristin Bristlin each finished in fourth place to pace the Laker alpine team in Brainerd last Frdiay.
BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team got its first action of the 2022-23 season last week in brainerd.
The girls finished in second place behind Hopkins with a team score of 117. Kennedy Weyer had a two-run time of 50.46 for a fourth-place finish to pace the Lakers.
Seven other Detroit Lakes girls completed two ruins. Ela Stifen took sixth place with a combined time of 52.25. Holly (29.45, 30.63 - 1:00.08) and Amber (30.28, 31.92 - 1:02.20) Maki finished 12th and 13th respectively. Marlo Schmitz ( 38.06, 25.01 - 1:03.07, 15th), Olivia Smith (25.76, 39.05 - 1:05.26, 16th) and Tarin Sundbland (Tarin Sundbland 45.33, 48.72 - 1:34.05) all finished in the top 20 individually.
The Detroit Lakes boys took fifth place with a score of 77. Tristin Bristlin times of 22.48 and 23.1 were fast enough for fourth place. Dylan Bekkerus was the only other Laker boy to complete two runs. He finished with a combined time of 50.41.
Full results are listed below:
