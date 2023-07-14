Are you pickle-curious? Free pickleball lessons offered weekly at Peoples Park

DETROIT LAKES – Pickleball is on the rise everywhere and Detroit Lakes is no exception. Nearly every morning the courts at Peoples Park are filled with players.

Coaches Craig Caulfield, Matt Hedstrom and Shelly Maguire hold free lessons there on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. No matter how many players decide to show up, the three of them will teach them all.

Confidence can be a difficult thing to achieve for newer players. That is what the lessons are about. Oftentimes new players come to the courts by themselves. Caulfield wants to help beginners bring up their confidence so that they feel more comfortable playing games.

Caulfield likes to focus his lessons on good position play, where and how players should stand on the court.

Craig Caulfield hits the ball back to the opponent during a morning match on Thursday, July 13. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

MORE STORIES BY PAIGE GIFFORD





“The social aspect is so fun,” he said. “I have 15 or 16 new friends here (now) and I didn’t know these people at all,” Caulfield said.

Every Thursday for the rest of summer there’s a tournament, with varying skill levels, that players can participate in at no expense. Any players interested in participating in a tournament can sign up at the courts every morning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Games person and tournament organizer Sarah Schacht speaks about what the tournament is all about. “People like competition and just to mix up whom plays with whom…make it a little fun every once in a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tournament players congratulate each other on a good game during this year's first tournament at Peoples Park on June 8, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Matt Hedstrom (left), Shelly Maguire and Craig Caulfield give free pickleball lessons to anyone who shows up to the courts every Wednesday until the end of August. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Peoples Park has open play from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m Mondays to Saturdays. Fair Hills Resort has six courts for a one-time fee. Members can also head on over to the Detroit Lakes Community Center to choose from four indoor courts as well.

The sport is becoming popular because it is not only easy to learn and play, it is a social sport in which players who love to compete can do that, and players who just want to have fun can do that too. Anybody at any level can show up and play.

Pickleball does not cost a lot to get started. A paddle and ball can cost anywhere from $20 to $100. If used every day, paddles can last about two years. Paddles used periodically can last for a long time.

“It’s all in good fun. We could care less if we win or lose. We just are having fun,” Caulfield said.

Players who also like traveling a bit can head to Perham where there are eight more outdoor courts for the cost of nothing.

The rise of Pickleball in America and Minnesota

Pickleball surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many Americans were looking for responsible ways to socialize and stay active,” said Brandon Mackie, co-founder of the Pickleheads website.

There are over 10,000 courts in America. For three years running, pickleball easily was one of the fastest-growing sports. Minnesota is the state with the third highest interest in the sport, following Utah and Arizona. There are a total of 314 courts in Minnesota and it’s only growing, according to Pickleheads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone from age 5 to 95 can play and have fun,” Mackie said. “This makes pickleball the perfect activity for families, especially around the holidays.”

To stay updated on anything Pickleball in the area, there is a friendly community of pickleball players on the DL Pickleball Facebook page.

