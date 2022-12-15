Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area schools postpone Dec. 15 sports and activities

News Staff
By News Staff
December 15, 2022 10:38 AM
Detroit Lakes, Perham, Wadena-Deer Creek and other area schools have canceled or postponed sports for Thursday, Dec. 15 due to weather.

Future make-up dates are yet to be determined. For more information check out your school's activities calendar.

