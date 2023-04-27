Baseball: Detroit Lakes bags two wins against Park Rapids to stay undefeated for the season

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes baseball team took advantage of playing on its home field in a doubleheader sweep against Park Rapids on Tuesday.

The two games were supposed to be played at Park Rapids, but due to some field issues, the matchup was changed to Detroit Lakes. The Lakers defeated Park Rapids 8-4 in Game 1 and carried the momentum in Game 2 with a 10-6 victory.

In Game 1, Detroit Lakes started the scoring after Jacob Thomas smashed an RBI double into center field, driving in Noah Rieber. The Lakers scored again on a Brock Okeson single that brought home Thomas to give Detroit Lakes a 2-0 advantage after two innings.

Detroit Lakes went on to score eight unanswered runs before giving up four runs in the top of the seventh. Rieber started on the mound for the Lakers and was unstoppable. He pitched six innings surrendering zero runs, six hits, one walk and striking out four.

Conner Beswick came in for relief in the seventh. He only lasted one-third of an inning giving up two hits, four runs and two walks. The Lakers made a pitching change, bringing in Thomas who secured the final two outs of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas went a perfect 3-3 at the plate adding one RBI and forcing a walk. Okeson drove in two RBIs with his two hits. Mason Omberg, Josh Goodspeed and Rieber each had a hit in Game 1.

Park Rapids started Game 2 grabbing its only lead of the night with three runs in the top half of the first.

Detroit Lakes answered with four runs in the bottom of the first. Hunter Korth, Okeson and Omberg rattled off three straight hits to score the Lakers' first three runs. Then, Omberg scored on a wild pitch before Noah Besser was called out at home ending the inning.

Detroit Lakes continued to stay hot on offense and extended its lead with another four runs in the bottom of the second to go up 8-0. Park Rapids held the Lakers scoreless until the sixth inning but only managed to add one run during that span.

The Panthers came knocking on the door adding two more runs to their score and cutting the deficit to 8-6. In the bottom of the sixth, Okeson sealed the win for Detroit Lakes with a two-run, RBI double to extend the Lakers' lead to 10-6. Cade Jackson finished his complete game with a strikeout and two groundouts to secure Detroit Lakes’ fourth straight win.

Jackson ended the game with 106 pitches giving up 12 hits, six runs, two walks and striking out two. He also went 1-3 from the plate and forced a walk.

Okeson drove in four runs on his three hits in four at-bats. Thomas ended Game 2 with two RBIs on two hits in four plate appearances. Thomas and Okeson accounted for six of Detroit Lakes’ 10 runs. Omberg finished 2-3 with one RBI and a forced walk.

GAME ONE

ADVERTISEMENT

PARK RAPIDS- 0 0 0 0 0 0 4- 4

DETROIT LAKES- 2 0 1 0 2 3 X- 8

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 6IP, 6H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 1BB; Connor Beswick: 0.1IP, 2H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 0.2IP, 2H, 2K

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 1-3, 2R, 1BB; Grady Kirchner: 0-3, R, RBI; Jacob Thomas: 3-3, 3R, RBI, BB; Hunter Korth: 0-3, RBI, BB; Brock Okeson: 2-4, R, 2RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-2, 2BB; Josh Goodspeed: 1-4, RBI; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-3; Cade Jackson: 0-2; Joshua Mack: R

GAME TWO

PARK RAPIDS- 3 0 0 1 0 2 0- 6

DETROIT LAKES- 4 4 0 0 0 2 X- 10

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Cade Jackson: 7IP, 12H, 6R, 2ER, 2SO, 3BB

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 0-2, 2R, 2BB; Grady Kirchner: 1-3, 2R, BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Hunter Korth: 1-4, R, RBI; Brock Okeson: 3-4, R, 4RBI; Mason Omberg: 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Joshua Mack: 0-1; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-3, BB; Cade Jackson: 1-3, BB; Connor Beswick: BB; Josh Goodspeed: R