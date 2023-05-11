Baseball: Detroit Lakes explodes for 20 runs in Game 2 against Aitkin

AITKIN – Scoring 20 runs in a baseball game is an anomaly, but the Detroit Lakes baseball team did just that in Game 2 of its doubleheader sweeping Aitkin on Tuesday.

The Lakers grabbed a 7-1 Game 1 victory before showing no mercy in a 20-10 thrashing in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Lakers were outhit 8-4 but five wild pitches by Aitkin’s Kane Beime allowed for two free Detroit Lakes runs.

Grady Kirchner scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Korth in the top of the first. Detroit Lakes scored again in the top of the third to extend its lead to 2-0 after three.

Aitkin finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a Craig Ashton home run. The Gobblers failed to add to their one run and saw Detroit Lakes add four runs in the fifth and an extra run in the seventh to secure the victory.

Noah Rieber got the call to the mound and pitched six innings. He surrendered seven hits, one run, one earned run, two walks and struck out five. Connor Beswick came in to close the game and finished allowing just one hit.

Brock Okeson went 2-3 from the plate with one RBI and accounted for one run. The only other Lakers to record hits were Korth and Mason Omberg.

Both teams started Game 2 with hot bats as the score read 3-3 after the first inning. The Lakers tacked on two more runs in the second before opening things up in the third. Joshua Mack score scored on an error by Aitkin’s left fielder and Rieber brought in Cade Jackson from second on a single.

Two batters later, Jacob Thomas grabbed an RBI on a single and Korth tripled to score Thomas and Okeson, extending the Lakers’ lead to 10-3. An RBI single by Mack and another run scoring on a passed ball gave Detroit Lakes eight runs in the inning and a 13-3 lead.

Aitkin responded with five runs in the bottom half of the third inning but the Lakers followed up with seven more runs in the top of the fourth. The Gobblers' attempt to avoid the mercy rule failed, only scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Jackson legged out five innings pitched and allowed 12 hits, 10 runs, four walks and punched out one.

Eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup recorded a hit. The Lakers finished the game with 33 at-bats and managed 20 runs on 15 hits. Korth was nearly perfect going 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Thomas finished Game 2 with two RBIs on two hits in four plate appearances. Mack ended the game with a hit and two RBIs in three at-bats. Jackson went 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and forced a walk. Seven different Detroit Lakes batters had at least one RBI in the game.

GAME ONE

DETROIT LAKES- 1 0 1 0 4 0 1- 7

AITKIN- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0- 1

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 6IP, 5K, 7H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 1IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 0-4; Grady Kirchner: 0-2, 3R: Jacob Thomas: 2R, RBI, 3BB; Brock Okeson: 2-3, R, RBI; Hunter Korth: 1-2, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-4, RBI; Josh Goodspeed: 0-3; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-2; Cade Jackson: 0-2; Noah Besser: 0-1; Joshua Mack: 0-1

GAME TWO

DETROIT LAKES- 3 2 8 7 0 X X- 20

AITKIN- 3 0 5 0 2 X X- 10

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Cade Jackson: 5IP, 1K, 12H, 10R, 7ER, 4BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 1-2, 4R, RBI, 2BB; Grady Kirchner: 2-2, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Brock Okeson: 0-5, 2R; Hunter Korth: 3-4, R, 4RBI; Mason Omberg: 2-3, 2R, BB; Joshua Mack: 1-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-3, R, BB; Cade Jackson: 2-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Brock Swiers: 0-1; Ryker Gulseth: 1-1; Enzo Monteiro Alve: BB; Noah Besser: 0-1