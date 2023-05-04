Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Detroit Lakes fail to overcome early Little Falls lead

The Lakers managed to get two hits against the Flyers in their second loss on Wednesday.

Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Detroit Lakes Lakers.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 12:50 PM

LITTLE FALLS – The Detroit Lakes baseball team’s offense struggled against a stellar Little Falls pitching performance in its second loss of the season on Wednesday.

The Lakers suffered a 5-1 road loss to the Flyers highlighted by Little Falls’ Beau Thoma’s 10-strikeout performance on the mound. Detroit Lakes’ Jacob Thomas was handed the loss after pitching six innings and giving up six hits, five runs, three walks, and striking out four.

After one, the scoreboard read 0-0. The Lakers had a chance to score in the top of the second after back-to-back walks by Brock Okeson and Mason Ombergb but failed to bring either one home.

Little Falls struck first after a Carter Oothoudt RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. The Flyers expanded their lead in the bottom of the third tacking on four more runs to take a 5-0 lead after three innings.

The Lakers answered in the top of the fifth with a Thomas two-out, RBI single to bring home Joshh Goodspeed to cut the deficit to 5-1. In the final two innings, Little Falls prevented Detroit Lakes from adding any more runs to its score.

Noah Rieber recorded his only hit of the day in the top of the third. Thomas recorded the only RBI of the day and had one of two hits for the Lakers. Detroit Lakes forced five walks but left 10 runners on base in the matchup.

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 0 0 1 0 0- 1

LITTLE FALLS- 0 1 4 0 0 0 X- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 6IP, 4K, 6H, 5R, 3BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber- 1-4; Grady Kirchner: 0-3; Jacob Thomas: 1-3, RBI, BB; Hunter Korth: 0-4; Brock Okeson: 0-3, BB; Mason Omberg: 0-3, BB; Noah Besser: 0-2; Josh Goodspeed: 0-2, R, BB; Cade Jackson: 0-1; Connor Beswick: 0-1, BB; Joshua Mack: 0-1

