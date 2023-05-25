Baseball: Detroit Lakes splits doubleheader thriller against East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS – The Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks baseball teams put up a staggering 42 runs in an exciting Game 2 to split a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 23.

The Green Wave won Game 1 easily in a 19-2 annihilation of the Lakers but Detroit Lakes’ offense turned up its bats in a 24-20 Game 2 victory.

It was a Green Wave tsunami in Game 1. The Green Wave scored six runs in the first inning, five runs in the second, five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth before the game ended early due to the 15-run mercy rule. Detroit Lakes scored its only two runs of the game in the top of the second.

Jacob Thomas, Hunter Korth and Josh Goodspeed each had one of the three total Lakers’ hits in Game 1. Detroit Lakes gave up 15 hits to East Grand Forks.

Game 2 finished with a football-esque score. The Lakers got things started with a leadoff home run by Noah Rieber in the top of the first inning. Brock Okeson tacked on two more runs with a double to give Detroit Lakes a 3-0 lead. East Grand Forks responded with five runs in the bottom half of the first to grab the lead at 5-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the sixth inning, East Grand Forks had a comfortable lead at 18-13. The Lakers made one last push in the top of the seventh scoring 11 runs. Seven of the runs were scored on errors by the Green Wave and Grady Kirchner blasted a three-run home run to center field after an East Grand Forks pitching change. The Green Wave attempted a comeback scoring two runs in the bottom half of the seventh but it was too little too late.

Three different Lakers saw the mound. Rieber started the game by pitching three innings and giving up five hits, 10 runs, six walks and striking out three. Cade Jackson came in for relief but lasted two-thirds of an inning allowing four hits, five runs, one walk and one home run. Chaz Eckhoff finished out the game surrendering three hits, five runs, five walks and punching out two in three and one-third innings pitched.

Kirchner finished the game with five RBIs, three hits and three runs accounted for in six plate appearances. Korth and Jackson each had three RBIs. Nine different Lakers had a hit totaling 17 for the game.

GAME ONE

DTL- 0 2 0 0 0 X X- 2

EGF- 6 5 5 3 X X X- 19

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 1IP, 9H, 11R, 8ER, 0K, 0BB; Connor Beswick: 2IP, 3H, 5R, 1ER, 1K, 1BB; Josh Goodspeed: 1IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 0K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 0-1; Connor Beswick: 0-2; Grady Kirchner: 0-2; Jacob Thomas: 1-2; Brock Okeson: 0-2, R; Hunter Korth: 1-2, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-2; Josh Goodspeed: 1-2; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-1; Tyler Haus: 0-1; Cade Jackson: 0-1; Enzo Monteiro Alve: 0-1

ADVERTISEMENT

GAME TWO

DLT- 3 1 1 1 6 1 11- 24

EGF- 5 3 2 5 0 3 2- 20

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Noah Rieber: 3IP, 5H, 10R, 6ER, 3K, 6BB; Cade Jackson: 0.2IP, 4H, 5R, 5ER, 0K, 1BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 3.1IP, 3H, 5R, 3ER, 2K, 5BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 1-3, 2R, RBI; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-2, 2R, 2RBI; Grady Kirchner: 3-6, 3R, 5RBI; Jacob Thomas: 3-5, 2R, BBl Hunter Korth: 2-5, 4R, 3RBI, BB; Brock Okeson: 1-5, R, 2RBI, BB; Mason Omberg: 1-3, 4R, 3BB; Joshua Mack: 0-5, R; Noah Rieber: 3-5, 3R, RBI; Cade Jackson: 2-5, 2R, 3RBI; Connor Beswick: 0-1