Baseball: Detroit Lakes walks off Game 1 in doubleheader sweep of Thief River Falls

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes baseball team kept the home fans on their toes in Game 1 but made sure to put Thief River Falls away early in Game 2 in a doubleheader on Thursday, May 18.

The Lakers walked it off in the seventh in a 7-6 nail-biting victory in Game 1 and only needed six innings to trounce the Prowlers 12-2 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Thief River Falls pounced on Detroit Lakes’ pitcher, Jacob Thomas, early with a run in the top of the first. The Lakers’ response took until the bottom of the third when Connor Beswick grounded out to the pitcher but was able to score Josh Goodspeed for Detroit Lakes’ first run of the game and the first run of a four-run inning to give the Lakers a 4-1 lead after three.

Heading into the top of the seventh, Detroit Lakes had a 6-4 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Thief River Falls’ Jace Erickson hit the game-tying, two RBI single to hopefully give his team a chance at extra innings.

Those hopes were crushed as Hunter Korth forced the two-out, bases-loaded walk to escape Game 1 with a win.

Thomas went seven innings giving up six hits, six runs, three walks and striking out five.

Thomas also performed at the plate with two hits, one RBI and one forced walk. Rieber accounted for three runs, secured two hits and forced a walk in three plate appearances. Grady Kirchner ended the game with two hits and two RBIs in four at-bats.

Detroit Lakes carried the momentum after a thrilling first-game victory into Game 2 as the Lakers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning. The Prowlers answered with two runs in the top of the fourth but Detroit Lakes tacked on five more runs in the bottom half of the fourth to expand its lead to 11-2. Ryker Gulseth’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth forced the mercy rule and secured the Game 2 victory and the doubleheader sweep.

Brock Okeson went the distance and pitched in all six innings allowing six hits, two runs, two walks and punching out three.

Korth finished with a game-high four RBIs and accounted for two runs as he went 2-3 at the plate. Kirchner also had himself a four RBI day with two hits in three plate appearances. Thomas went a perfect 2-2 in the batter’s box with three RBIs and accounted for two runs. The Lakers outhit the Prowlers 11-6.

GAME ONE

TRF- 1 0 0 2 1 0 2- 6

DTL- 0 0 4 1 1 0 1- 7

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 7IP, 6H, 6R, 4ER, 5K, 3BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 2-3, 3R, BB; Grady Kirchner: 2-4, R, 2RBI; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, RBI, BB; Brock Okeson: 0-4; Hunter Korth: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Mason Omberg: 1-2, BB; Josh Goodspeed: 0-2, R, BB; Connor Beswick: 0-2, RBI; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-2, R; Cade Jackson: 0-1

GAME TWO

TRF- 0 0 0 2 0 0 X- 2

DTL- 3 3 0 5 0 1 X- 12

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson: 6IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 2-2, 4R, 2BB; Grady Kirchner: 2-3, R, 4RBI; Ryker Gulseth: 1-1, RBI; Jacob Thomas: 2-2, 2R, 3RBI; Brock Okeson: 0-3; Hunter Korth: 2-3, 2R, 4RBI; Mason Omberg: 1-3; Joshua Mack: 0-2; Noah Besser 0-1, R; Tyler Haus: 0-1; Cade Jackson: 1-2, R; Enzo Monteiro Alve: 0-1; Brock Swiers: R