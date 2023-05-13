Baseball: Lakers baseball breezes to 2-game sweep over Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES – A pair of Laker pitchers went the distance to lead Detroit Lakes to a two-game sweep 17-0 and 9-2 over Pequot Lakes on Thursday, May 11.

The Lakers never gave up a lead in an offensive explosion in which DL scored 26 runs and 24 hits over 13 innings.

In a pitching gem in the first game, senior Jacob Thomas threw all six innings, giving up no runs or hits and only two walks, while tallying four strikeouts in the Lakers' first win.

Thomas also led the Lakers from the batter’s box as well, joining junior Noah Riebar and senior Hunter Korth in 3-for-4 plate appearances.

Senior Grady Kirchner, senior Brock Okeson and junior Connor Beswick each tallied two hits. Junior Ryker Gulseth added a hit as well.

Rebar scored three runs to lead DL in the blowout, with Kirchner, Thomas, Okeson, Korth and Senior Josh Goodspeed scoring twice. Beswick, senior Enzo Monteiro Alve, senior Cade Jackson and senior Joshua Mack all added a run each.

Okeson, another senior, pitched seven complete innings, giving up eight hits and two runs and a walk. He struck out three.

At the plate, Korth went 2-for-3 and Kirchner added a 2-for-4 appearance to lead the Lakers in Game 2. Rebar, Thomas, Okeson and Jackson all added a hit as well.

Reibar and Goodspeed scored two runs, and Kirchner, Thomas, Korth, Gulseth and junior Brock Swiers all added a run apiece.

GAME 1

DETROIT LAKES – 2 1 4 2 0 8 X – 17 16 0

PEQUOT LAKES – 0 0 0 0 0 0 X – 0 0 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING– Jacob Thomas 6IP, 4K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING– Noah Riebar 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Grady Kirchner 2-5, 2R, 2RBI; Jacob Thomas 3-4, 2R, 4RBI; Brock Okeson 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Ryker Gulseth 1-1, 2RBI; Hunter Korth 3-4, 2R, RBI; Tyler Haus 0-1; Connor Bewick 2-4, R, 2RBI; Enzo Monteiro Alve 0-0, R; Josh Goodspeed 0-3, 2R, BB; Cade Jackson 0-3, R, RBI, K; Joshua Mack 0-4, R

GAME 2

DETROIT LAKES – 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 9 8 3

PEQUOT LAKES – 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 8 3

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING– Brock Okeson 7IP, 8H, 2R, 3K, BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING– Noah Riebar 1-3, 2R, BB; Grady Kirchner 2-4, R, 3RBI; Jacob Thomas 1-3, R; Brock Okeson 1-3, RBI, K; Hunter Korth 2-3, R, 2RBI, K; Noah Besser 0-0; Josh Goodspeed 0-1, 2R, 2BB, K; Enzo Monteiro Alve 0-1; Ryker Gulseth 0-3, R, BB, K; Cade Jackson 1-3, RBI, K; Brock Swiers 0-0, R, BB; Tyler Haus 0-1