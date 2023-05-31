Baseball: Lakers mount late game comeback but fall short against Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS – Third-seeded Little Falls bested fourth-seeded Detroit Lakes 6-4 in Round 1 of the Section 8AAA tournament on Tuesday, May 30.

It was a slow start for both the Lakers and the Flyers, with both teams remaining scoreless through the first and second innings. Little Falls struck first in the bottom of the third, driving home two runs to grab the lead 2-0.The Lakers hit back in the top of the fourth. Jacob Thomas started the inning with a fly out. Then, Hunter Korth reached first on a walk. Brock Okeson followed with a single to advance Korth to third. Mason Omberg grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Korth and advancing Okeson to second. Josh Goodspeed lined out to short to close the inning.Despite the Lakers’ efforts to cut down Little Falls’ lead, the Flyers responded in a big way in the fourth inning, scoring three more runs for a comfortable 5-1 lead.

The fifth inning was quieter, with just one run scored by the Flyers to expand their lead to 6-1.

The sixth inning was anything but quiet, with the Lakers mounting a comeback surge against Little Falls.

The inning started with Grady Kirchner reaching first after a fielding error by the Little Falls third baseman. Thomas followed that up with a ground ball, landing himself at first and advancing the runner. Korth then went down swinging, marking the first out for the Lakers with runners on first and second. Okeson then reached first on a walk, loading the bases. A sacrifice fly by Mason Omberg advanced all the base runners and earned the Lakers the first run of the inning. Goodspeed followed up Omberg with a double to left field and scored the runners at second and third to bring the score 6-4. Chaz Eckhoff grounded out to end the inning.

The Lakers entered the seventh frame 6-4 after a scoreless sixth for the Flyers. Despite Detroit Lakes’ best efforts, Little Falls put the game to bed without another Laker run and claimed the victory.

Thomas started on the mound for the Lakers. He pitched four innings and gave up eight hits, five runs and retired three. Cade Jackson came in for relief, pitching two innings and giving up three hits, one run and striking out one.

Detroit Lakes had five hits to Little Falls’ 11. Kirchner, Goodspeed, Okeson, Thomas and Jackson each had one of the Lakers’ hits.

Noah Besser, Korth, Thomas and Okeson each accounted for one of the Lakers’ four runs.

With the loss, the Lakers will play Rocori on Thursday, June 1.

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 0 1 0 3 0- 4

LITTLE FALLS- 0 0 2 3 1 0 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 4IP, 8H, 5R, 3ER, 4BB, 3K; Cade Jackson: 2IP, 3H, R, ER, BB, K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Jacob Thomas: 1-3, R; Josh Goodspeed: 1-3, 2RBI, Cade Jackson: 2-1, BB; Grady Kirchner: 1-3; Brock Okeson: 1-3, R, BB; Mason Omberg: 0-2, 2RBI; Hunter Korth: 0-3, R, BB; Noah Besser: R; Noah Rieber: 0-4; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-2, BB

