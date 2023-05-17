Baseball: Lakers see early lead diminished, Alexandria picks up road win

DETROIT LAKES – In baseball, all it takes is one swing to change the outcome of a game. The Detroit Lakes baseball team learned that the hard way in its loss to section opponent Alexandria on May 15.

The Lakers’ early game success wasn’t enough as the Cardinals stormed back to regain the lead in the final inning in an 8-6 defeat of Detroit Lakes.

“It's a tough loss and it hurts,” Detroit Lakes head coach Terry Eiter said. “It is another tough section game. It is hard to see those five errors on the scoreboard. It didn’t determine the outcome of the game but made it much more difficult to win.”

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson checks on first base to see where the baserunner is at in the Lakers' 8-6 loss to Alexandria at Washington Park in Detroit Lakes on May 15. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cade Jackson started on the hill for the Lakers. He began the game with three straight outs in the top of the first. The Detroit Lakes offense backed up the stellar first inning by rattling off four runs to take a 4-0 lead after one.

In the top of the fourth, Alexandria had already scored two runs cutting Detroit Lakes’ lead to 4-2. Wyatt Mohr stepped up the plate with zero outs and the bases loaded. He then proceeded to crush a monster grand slam to left field to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game at 6-4.

The grand slam shifted momentum in Alexandria’s direction and it was hard for the Lakers to recover. Eiter felt that it was a good teaching lesson for his boys.

“There is no secret to it,” he said. “Baseball is a game of having a short memory and we tell our boys that every day. Each pitch is a new game and you have to move on. We preach it all the time. Whatever it might be, you must have a short memory and let it go.”

Detroit Lakes' infield huddles up to talk strategy in the Lakers' 8-6 loss to Alexandria at Washington Park in Detroit Lakes on May 15. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes responded in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs already in the inning, Chaz Eckhoff and Noah Rieber rattled off back-to-back singles. Grady Kirchner blasted a game-tying, two-RBI double to left field and the game was even at six heading into the seventh inning.

The Cardinals took back the lead with an RBI double from Augie Gulbranson. Alexandria tacked on one more run courtesy of a Spencer Schmidt sacrifice fly and the Cardinals entered the final half-inning in control at 8-6.

The Lakers failed to tie the game and Alexandria walked away with a big section victory.

Jackson finished the game having pitched four and two-thirds innings allowing eight hits, six runs, one walk and striking out two. Rieber came in for relief and finished the game surrendering two hits, two runs and punching out two.

Detroit Lakes' Jacob Thomas practices throws to first between innings in the Lakers' 8-6 loss to Alexandria at Washington Park in Detroit Lakes on May 15. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Kirchner had a nice day at the plate with two RBIs and two hits in his four at-bats. Hunter Korth finished the game 2-3 with an RBI and accounted for a run. The Lakers finished the game with eight hits and four walks in 29 total at-bats. Alexandria had 10 hits and only one walk in 33 total at-bats.

Detroit Lakes might’ve lost a heartbreaker but there is always something to learn after defeat.

“It is always the same thing,” Eiter said. “We talk about one thing and that is getting better. There are some things we didn’t do well today but we have to get better at it. That’s all there is to it. That’s all we can control.”

ALEXANDRIA- 0 0 0 6 0 0 2- 8

DETROIT LAKES- 4 0 0 0 0 2 0- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Cade Jackson: 4.2IP, 8H, 6R, 4ER, 2K, 1BB; Noah Rieber: 2.1IP, 2H, 2R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 1-2, 2R, H, 2BB; Grady Kircher: 2-4, 2RBI; Jacob Thomas: 0-3, R, BB; Brock Okeson: 1-4, R; Hunter Korth: 2-3, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-4; Connor Beswick: 0-3, BB; Cade Jackson: 1-3; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-3, R