Baseball: Lakers suffer first loss of the season against Rocori

ROCORI – The Detroit Lakes baseball team couldn’t muster up enough runs despite out-hitting Rocori in its first loss of the season on Friday.

The Lakers lost a hard-fought 4-2 battle against the Spartans. Detroit Lakes falls to 4-1 on the season.

Jacob Thomas scored the Lakers’ first run of the game in the top of the first with an RBI single. Rocori responded with a run in the bottom half of the first and the game was tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Spartans expanded their lead after tacking on two runs to go up 3-1. A Hunter Korth RBI double in the top of the fifth brought the Lakers to within one but Detroit Lakes failed to add to its score for the rest of the contest.

The Lakers had a chance to score in the top of the seventh with Josh Goodspeed at the plate with two outs, Brock Okeson at second and Mason Omberg at first. On the second pitch of Goodspeed’s at-bat, he popped the ball up to the shortstop and the game was over.

Thomas was on the mound for the Lakers and completed six innings surrendering five hits, four runs, two walks and striking out six.

Omberg, Korth and Thomas each finished with a team-high two hits in their four at-bats. Thomas and Korth each had an RBI. Noah Rieber rounded out the Detroit Lakes’ batters to record a hit in the game.

DETROIT LAKES- 1 0 0 0 1 0 0- 2

ROCORI 1 0 0 2 1 0 X- 4

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 6IP, 5H, 4R, 2ER, 6K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES HITTING- Noah Rieber: 1-4, R; Grady Kirchner 0-3; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, R, RBI; Hunter Korth: 2-4, RBI; Brock Okeson: 0-2, 2BB; Mason Omberg: 2-4; Josh Goodspeed: 0-4; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-1, BB; Cade Jackson: 0-1, Noah Besser: 0-1;Connor Beswick: 0-1