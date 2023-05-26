Baseball: Lakers wrap regular season with win over Otters

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes baseball team closed out the regular season with a 7-5 win over the Fergus Falls Otters on Thursday, May 25.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead over the Otters, scoring one in the bottom of the first and again in the second. The Otters remained scoreless until the top of the third, making up considerable ground by sending three across home and taking the lead 3-2.

But Fergus Falls’ lead was short-lived, as the Lakers sent five home in the bottom of the third to once again usurp the lead 7-3. Detroit Lakes didn’t score again for the rest of the game. The Otters brought home two in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough. After a scoreless top of the seventh for the Otters, Detroit Lakes took home the win 7-5.

Cade Jackson started on the mound for the Lakers, pitching 5 2/3 innings. Jackson gave up nine hits, five runs and struck out one batter.

Jacob Thomas came in for relief and closed out the game, pitching 1 1/3 innings. Thomas gave up one hit during his tenure on the mound.

The Otters outhit the Lakers 10-5, but the Lakers proved they were able to do more with less.

Hunter Korth, Josh Goodspeed, Noah Besser, Brock Okeson and Joshua Mack each had one of Detroit Lakes’ five hits.

Grady Kirchner accounted for two Detroit Lakes runs. Mason Omberg, Thomas, Goodspeed, Okeson and Mack accounted for the other five.

Thursday’s game marked the end of the regular season for the Lakers. They finished 14-5 overall, 0-3 in Section 8-3A play and 10-0 in Mid-State Conference play.

FF- 0 0 3 0 0 2 0

DTL- 1 1 5 0 0 0 x

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Cade Jackson: 5.2IP, 9H, 5R, 4ER, K; Jacob Thomas: 1.1IP, H, BBDETROIT LAKES HITTING- Hunter Korth: 1-2, RBI, BB; Josh Goodspeed: 1-2, R, BB; Noah Besser: 1-1; Brock Okeson: 1-3, 1R, 2RBI; Joshua Mack: 1-2, R, RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-2, R, BB; Jacob Thomas: 0-2, R, BB; Tyler Haus: 0-2, RBI; Brock Swiers: 0-1, Connor Beswick: 0-1; Cade Jackson: 0-3; Enzo Monteiro Alve 0-1; Grady Kirchner 0-1, 2R, 2BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-1

