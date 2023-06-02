Baseball: Rocori knocks Detroit Lakes from Section 8AAA tournament

ROCORI — The Lakers’ baseball season came to an end as Rocori took down Detroit Lakes 5-3 in the second round of the Section 8AAA tournament on Thursday, June 1. Consistent scoring proved crucial for the Spartans in their victory, driving at least one run across home each inning from the second to the fifth.

The Lakers scored first in the top of the first inning. Noah Rieber got things cooking with a line drive single to left field. Rieber then dashed to third off an error by the Spartans’ pitcher during Grady Kirchner’s at-bat. Kirchner ultimately hit a pop-up to account for the Lakers’ first out of the inning.

Jacob Thomas was up next. He grounded out to first but provided the opportunity to send Rieber home, giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead with two outs. Hunter Korth went up to plate next and was walked. Brock Okeson then grounded out and the Spartans retired the inning.

The Spartans went scoreless in the bottom of the first, as did the Lakers in the top of the second. Rocori found their rhythm in the bottom of the second, scoring one and tying the game 1-1. The Lakers didn’t respond in the third and the Spartans seized on the opportunity, plating one to take a 2-1 lead. After two scoreless innings, the Lakers finally got back on the board with one run in the fourth. Thomas reached first on a walk, followed by Korth who reached first on an error and advanced Thomas to second.

Okeson was then walked, loading the bases and setting up a scoring opportunity for the Lakers. Mason Omberg grounded into a fielder’s choice and the Spartans opted to take out the game-tying run.

ADVERTISEMENT

With bases still loaded, Josh Goodspeed went down looking for the second out of the inning. During Chaz Eckhoff’s at-bat, Korth seized on a passed ball and scored to tie the game 2-2. Eckhoff then grounded out to close out the inning.

Rocori wrestled back the lead in the bottom of the fourth and never let go. The Spartans scored one and took the lead 3-2.

The Lakers went scoreless in the fifth, while the Spartans grabbed two more runs and widened their lead to 5-2. Detroit Lakes didn’t score in the sixth, and Rocori also failed to expand their lead.

The seventh inning started with Rieber going down looking. Kirchner slammed a triple to center field and was followed by Thomas who singled and scored Kirchner off an error by the Spartans’ third baseman. Korth then grounded into a double play and the Spartans took home the win.

Okeson went the distance on the mound for the Lakers. He pitched six innings and gave up eight hits, five runs and struck out two.

Detroit Lakes had four hits to Rocori’s eight. Omberg, Rieber, Kirchner and Eckhoff each had one of the Lakers’ hits. Korth, Rieber and Kirchner each accounted for one run.

The Lakers finished with an overall record of 14-7, 0-5 in section play and 10-0 in conference play.

DETROIT LAKES- 1 0 0 1 0 0 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCORI- 0 1 1 1 2 0 X

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson: 6IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, 5BB, 2K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Mason Omberg: 1-3; Noah Rieber: 1-4, R; Grady Kirchner: 1-3, R; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-3; Brock Okeson: 0-2, BB; Hunter Korth: 0-3, R, BB; Jacob Thomas: 0-3, 2RBI, BB; Josh Goodspeed: 0-2; Cade Jackson: 0-3