Basketball roundup: Laker boys fall in Grand Rapids, girls blow out Aitkin

GRAND RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team saw its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday against Grand Rapids.

The Lakers (14-7) lost 69-65 to the Thunderhawks (6-16). Brandton Marsh had 18 points and six rebounds. Devon Berg (17 points) and Oliver Quam (10) each had double-digit points. Marsh led the Lakers in scoring with 16 points a night earlier in a 81-51 win over Staples-Motley. Berg also had 15, while Mason Carrier had 14. Quam finished in double digits with 11.

Staples Motley’s Hunter Miller had a game-high 21 points.

Detroit Lakes is 6-0 in the Mid-State Conference, with games against Aitkin (Feb. 23), Pequot Lakes (Feb. 27) and Crosby-Ironton (Mar. 2) left on the calendar.

DL 43 38 – 81

SM 24 27 – 51

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Tyler Bye 3, Aiden Lunde 2, Ethan Carrier 5, Devon Berg 15, Hunter Korth 2, Mason Omberg 6, Oliver Quam 11, Mason Carrier 14, Brandton Marsh 16, Jakub Pavek 7

STAPLES-MOTLEY SCORING- Hunter Miller 21, Lucas Brownell 1, Isaiah Schultz 5, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 5, Avandre Brandt 5, Grant Bestland 10, Elijah Claussen 2

GRAND RAPIDS 69, DETROIT LAKES 65

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Brandton Marsh 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals; Devon Berg 17 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Oliver Quam 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Ethan Carrier 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Hunter Korth 6 points, 1 rebound; Mason Carrier 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Mason Omberg 2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Reece Borgmann 1 rebound

Girls basketball moves one step closer to Mid-State title

AITKIN –The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team is two wins away from clinching the mid-State title.

Jacee Hauser dropped 20 points in a 54-28 win over Aitkin last Thursday. Ella Janzen scored 14 for the Gobblers.

Detroit Lakes is now 21-3 on the seasons with a 7-1 Mid-State record. The Lakers close out the regular season with a home game on Tuesday against Park Rapids and a road game on Thursday against Crosby-Ironton.

DL 32 22 – 54

AHS 13 15 – 28

DETROIT LAKES SCORING-

Abigail Larson 6, Helena Daggett 7, Ella Okeson 5, Karlee Mace 4, Elle Bettcher 6, Ellie Lunde 6, Jacee Hauser 20

AITKIN SCORING- Emma Jacobson 4, Teagan Piecek 6, Brita Westman 2, Emma Skaj 2, Ella Janzen 14

