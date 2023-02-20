99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Basketball roundup: Laker boys fall in Grand Rapids, girls blow out Aitkin

The Detroit Lakes basketball teams were in action over the weekend with Mid-State implications at play.

1 BRANDTON MARSH AD7C5529.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh shoots a free throw in the second half of the Lakers' 78-48 loss against Pequot Lakes on Feb. 15, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 20, 2023 12:56 PM

GRAND RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team saw its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday against Grand Rapids.

The Lakers (14-7) lost 69-65 to the Thunderhawks (6-16). Brandton Marsh had 18 points and six rebounds. Devon Berg (17 points) and Oliver Quam (10) each had double-digit points. Marsh led the Lakers in scoring with 16 points a night earlier in a 81-51 win over Staples-Motley. Berg also had 15, while Mason Carrier had 14. Quam finished in double digits with 11.

Staples Motley’s Hunter Miller had a game-high 21 points.

Detroit Lakes is 6-0 in the Mid-State Conference, with games against Aitkin (Feb. 23), Pequot Lakes (Feb. 27) and Crosby-Ironton (Mar. 2) left on the calendar.

DL 43 38 – 81

ADVERTISEMENT

SM 24 27 – 51

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Tyler Bye 3, Aiden Lunde 2, Ethan Carrier 5, Devon Berg 15, Hunter Korth 2, Mason Omberg 6, Oliver Quam 11, Mason Carrier 14, Brandton Marsh 16, Jakub Pavek 7

STAPLES-MOTLEY SCORING- Hunter Miller 21, Lucas Brownell 1, Isaiah Schultz 5, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 5, Avandre Brandt 5, Grant Bestland 10, Elijah Claussen 2

GRAND RAPIDS 69, DETROIT LAKES 65

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Brandton Marsh 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals; Devon Berg 17 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Oliver Quam 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Ethan Carrier 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Hunter Korth 6 points, 1 rebound; Mason Carrier 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Mason Omberg 2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Reece Borgmann 1 rebound

Girls basketball moves one step closer to Mid-State title

AITKIN –The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team is two wins away from clinching the mid-State title.

Jacee Hauser dropped 20 points in a 54-28 win over Aitkin last Thursday. Ella Janzen scored 14 for the Gobblers.

Detroit Lakes is now 21-3 on the seasons with a 7-1 Mid-State record. The Lakers close out the regular season with a home game on Tuesday against Park Rapids and a road game on Thursday against Crosby-Ironton.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL 32 22 – 54

AHS 13 15 – 28

DETROIT LAKES SCORING-

Abigail Larson 6, Helena Daggett 7, Ella Okeson 5, Karlee Mace 4, Elle Bettcher 6, Ellie Lunde 6, Jacee Hauser 20

AITKIN SCORING- Emma Jacobson 4, Teagan Piecek 6, Brita Westman 2, Emma Skaj 2, Ella Janzen 14

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
1 DL Gabby Whitworth Jerzie Horner DSC_8298.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes wins 11th section championship, 6 individuals qualify for state
February 18, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DL Lightning hockey.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Northern Lakes wins overtime battle over shorthanded Lakers
February 17, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
145 TYSON ULLYOTT.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: DGF avenges 8AA loss from a year ago against Detroit Lakes
February 17, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli