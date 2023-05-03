Bats come alive for Lakers baseball in double-header sweep of Staples-Motley

The Detroit Lakes baseball team picked up two mid-state wins against the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes, sweeping them in a double header 15-1 and 14-4.

It was a blustery day at the baseball field as Noah Rieber took the mound for the Lakers in game 1. Cardinals leadoff hitter Colby Tappe would produce the only run of the game for Staples-Motley with a leadoff home run in the first at bat of the game.

It was straight cruising for Rieber after the first batter, though, as he wouldn't allow another hit in the game. The Lakers answered back in the bottom of the inning with four runs on five hits and an error off of Cardinal pitcher Ben Tyrell to take a 4-1 lead.

Jacob Thomas makes a play from third to first against Staples-Motley. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

Detroit Lakes would tack on another five runs in the bottom of the second after a hit and two costly Cardinal errors gave them a 9-1 lead. The Lakers put up another three runs in the third after a Jacob Thomas triple scored two, and a Mason Omberg single drove in Thomas to give the Lakers a 12-1 lead.

Detroit Lakes scored the final three runs in fourth after a Connor Beswick double scored two, and a ground ball off the bat of Hunter Korth scored one more.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ten run rule, Rieber would finish with a five inning complete game for the Lakers, only allowing one run on one hit.

Laker hurler Cade Jackson took the mound to start game two for Detroit Lakes. After a scoreless first inning the Cardinals would cross the plate first when Eli Smith laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to to score Taylor Kristofer and take a 1-0 lead.

The Lakers would answer back with six runs off of Cardinal pitcher Jack Carlson to take a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. Mason Omberg put DL on the board with a single that knocked in Brock Okeson. After a Chaz Eckhoff sacrifice bunt moved him to second base, Josh Mack, Cade Jackson, Noah Rieber, Grady Kirchner, and Jacob Thomas would all hit consecutive RBI doubles.

The Cardinals had their best inning of the night with a three-run top of the third after a Hayden Rutherford RBI single, followed by two costly Laker fielding errors off the bats of Taylor Kristofer and Jack Carlson, which brought the score to 6-4.

Jacob Thomas rips a double against Staple-Motley Tuesday. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

Detroit Lakes would come right back to take a 10-4 lead in the bottom of the third, though, after an Eckhoff sac fly scored Omberg. A couple at bats later Cade Jackson knocked an RBI double into right field scoring Josh Mack. Kirchner would pick up an RBI on a fielder's choice and Thomas would knock in another run with a double before a Hunter Korth groundout ended the inning.

After a scoreless top of the fourth, DL squeezed in another run off of a Noah Rieber bases loaded walk – giving the Lakers an 11-4 advantage.

Jackson punched out the first two hitters in the top of the fifth, before he nailed Taylor Kristofer with a wild pitch and DL Coach Terry Eiter decided to put Chaz Eckhoff in for the last out.

Hunter Korth started things off with a single in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a Brock Okeson single. A fielding error off the bat of Mason Omberg scored Korth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Mack would then end the game for the Lakers, ripping a double over the center fielder and scoring Okeson and Omberg to give the Lakers the 14-4 victory by way of the ten run rule.

Brock Okeson digs a throw out at first base for the out against the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

“We had some extremely quality at bats today,” said Laker Head Coach Terry Eiter. “Noah and Cade were great on the mound at staying consistently ahead in the counts. Chaz Eckhoff did a great job in relief at coming in and throwing strikes. We have a few things to clean up defensively, but overall couldn’t be happier to pick up two mid-state wins.”

The Lakers finished with 29 runs on 25 hits in 10 innings of play against the Cardinals Tuesday. They’ll look to keep things rolling in Little Falls Wednesday, before Bemidji comes to face off against them on Friday.

“Looking forward to a big section game Wednesday against Little Falls, we’ve had a lot of competitive games against them over the years,” Eiter said. “Same goes for Bemidji Friday. Our overall goal is to keep producing at a high level.”