Both Laker teams finish atop the standings at Heartland Invitational

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes track and field teams left their competition in the dust as both teams secured first-place finishes at the Heartland Invitational on Tuesday.

The girls team ended the evening with 192 team points, 32 more than second-place Park Rapids. The boys had to share first place with Park Rapids, both earning 191.5 team points.

Senior Abby Larson finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.28. Junior Ella Paulson wasn’t too far behind in third place with a time of 12.81.

Junior Rylee Johnson leaped into first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.12. Junior Maddie Blahut’s time of 51.79 in the 300-meter hurdles secured her second place.

The girls dominated the relay races grabbing a top-five finish in each event. The 4x100-meter relay team of Paulson, Johnson, Larson and sophomore Mallory Fischer sprinted into first place with a time of 51.02, nearly four seconds faster than the second-place finishers.

The girls had a top three finisher in all the field events. The Lakers dominated the high jump grabbing the top three spots. Johnson finished in first with a 5-foot, 1-inch jump. Grace Gunderson leaped into second place with a 4-foot, 10-inch jump and junior Addison Lowell jumped 4 feet, 8 inches to secure a third-place finish.

For the boys, senior Ethan Carrier sprinted into first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99. Senior Jake Pavek trailed Carrier two-tenths of a second with a time of 11.18 to finish in third. Senior Alexander Fletcher hurdled into first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.02.

Every relay team for the boys finished in the top five of their respective events. The 4x100 relay team of seniors Charles Kalina and Jamus Walz, sophomore Caden Strand and Carrier (45.78), the 4x100-meter throwers relay team of senior Austin Schones, sophomore Dylan Bekkarus and juniors Braydon Sjoblom and Lawson Green (1:03.40) and the 4x400-meter relay team of freshman Alex Chilton and juniors Ezekiel Blow, Connor Jensen and Xander Jessen (3:55.62) each finished in second place.

Senior Evan Thomas soared to a first-place finish in the high jump clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches. Sjoblom launched a shot put toss 44 feet, 1.5 inches to secure second place. Junior Lawson Greene's distance of 39 feet, 3 inches gave him a second-place finish in the discus.

HEARTLAND INVITATIONAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 192, 2- Park Rapids 160, Bagley/Fosston 92.5, 4- International Falls 60, 5- Nevis 48, 6- Pine River-Backus 37.2, 7- United North Central 36.9, 8- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 27.2, 9- Mahnomen/Waubun 23, 10- Clearbrook-Gonvick 22, 11- Northland/Deer River 18.2, 12- TrekNorth 2

HEARTLAND INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES- T1- Park Rapids 191.5, T1- Detroit Lakes 191.5, 3- Northland/Deer River 66.5, 4- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 55.5, 5- Bagley/Fosston 51.5, 6- Nevis 49, 7- Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, 8- International Falls 20, 9- Pine River Backus 19.5, 10- TrekNorth 18, United North Central 5, 12- Cass Lake-Bena

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP FIVE FINISHER- 100M- 1st- Abby Larson 12.28, 2nd- Ella Paulson 12.81

200M- 3rd- Tatum Rader 28.68, 5th- Mikayla Frentress 29.14

400M- 4th- Lil Kallstrom 1:06.02

800M- 3rd- Hannah Barberg 2:32.90

3200M- 2nd- Julia Steffl 12:37.00, 5th- Natalie Mohr 13:25.00

100M HURDLES- 1st- Rylee Johnson 15.12

300M HURDLES- 2nd- Maddie Blahut 51.79, 4th- Mallory Fischer 54.00

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Mallory Fischer, Abby Larson 51.02, 4th- Mikayla Frentress, Morgan Hausten, Julia Omang, Alonna Moench 57.17

4x100M THROWERS RELAY- 5th- Elle Bettcher, Breanna Skadsem, Madeline Volesky, Molly Fletcher 1:04.13

4x200M RELAY- 2nd- Tatun Rader, Mallory Fischer, Mamie Hunter, Brooklyn Markuson 1:58.55, 4th- Taylor Vogt, Macy Soyring, Marian Martin, Julia Omang 2:06.28

4x400M RELAY- 3rd- Haydon King, Marin Johnson, Lila Kallstrom, Grace Gunderson 4:26.78

4x800M RELAY- 2nd- Helena Daggett, Hannah Barberg, Marin Johnson, Amaya LeCleir 10:26.99

SHOT PUT- 3rd- Brenna Skadsem 32’ 9.5”

DISCUS- 2nd- Elle Bettcher 98’ 5”, 3rd- Brenna Skadsem 91’ 9.5 “

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Rylee Johnson 5’ 1”, 2nd- Grace Gunderson 4’ 10”, 3rd- Addison Lowell 4’ 8”

POLE VAULT- 3rd- Morgan Hausten 8’ 0”, 4th- Alonna Moench 7’ 6”

LONG JUMP- 4th- Mamie Hunter 14’ 10”

TRIPLE JUMP- 4th- Natalie Spindler 30’ 7.25”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 100M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 10.99, 3rd- Jake Pavek 11.18

400M- 2nd- Evan Thomas 54.24

800M- 2nd- Connor Jensen 2:10.78, 3rd- Xander Jessen 2:12.00

1600M- 4th- Ezekiel Blow 5:04.82

3200M- 4th- Brayden Francis 11:01.00

110M HURDLES- 1st- Alexander Fletcher 16.02

4x100M RELAY- 2nd- Caden Strand, Charles Kalina, Jamus Walz, Ethan Carrier 45.78

4x100M THROWERS RELAY- 2nd- Braydon Sjoblom, Lawson Green, Austin Schons, Dylan Bekkarus 1:41.20

4x400M RELAY- 2nd- Ezekiel Blow, Alex Chilton, Connor Jensen, Xander Jessen 3:55.62, 4th- Davide Giambellini, Jameson Riewer, Glenn Simons, Caden Strand 4:03.67

4x800M RELAY- 3rd- Hunter Hanson, Hunter Olson, Declan Jessen, Gabe Leff 9:17.00

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Braydon Sjoblom44’ 1.5”, 3rd- Isaac Cariveau 42’ 0”, 5th- Dylan Bekkarus 39’ 11.5”

DISCUS- 2nd- Lawson Green 139’ 3”, 3rd- Isaac Cariveau 117’ 0”, 4th- Braydon Sjoblom 116’ 5”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Evan Thomas 5’ 10”, T3- Alexander Fletcher 5’ 8”, T3- Jake Pavek 5’ 8”

POLE VAULT- 3rd- Noah Larson 18’ 2.5”