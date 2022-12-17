Boys basketball: Balanced scoring effort leads Detroit Lakes to victory over Apollo

DETROIT LAKES – Like many winter sports programs in Minnesota, the Detroit Lakes boys basketball hasn't been in the gym since Monday. That's why a fast start to Friday's Section 8-3A battle against St. Cloud Apollo was so important.

The Lakers rode the momentum of an early run to an 88-75 win over the Eagles (0-5). The win gets Detroit Lakes back to .500 on the season at 2-2 with a pair of section wins under its belt.

"It was nice to get this game at home after being away from the gym for three days because I think we feed off the energy here," Detroit Lakes head coach Brett Maass said. "Guys have shot a lot of baskets here, and they know what to expect when they play here. Getting off to that good start offensively was huge for us."

The Lakers led by as many as 14 in the first half behind a balanced scoring effort from Mason Carrier, Devon Berg, Brandton Marsh and Oliver Quam. The four veterans all ended in double digits by the end of the night, while five more found the scoresheet. The four starters combined for 59 points.

"We have about seven guys that can put up 10-15 points on any given night," Maass said. "That's just the strength of our team. We have a couple of guys that will take more of the shots, but we're very balanced. By the end of the year, we're hoping that we have five or six guys averaging double figures."

Despite upperclassmen scoring presence, the Lakers' depth from the bench shined in the first 18 minutes. After a foul-ridden first half, Reece Borgmann and Tyler Bye, along with senior Mason Omberg, exhibited fluent ball movement and composed defense in their added workloads.

"Tyler just started playing more varsity when we went to Hawley shorthanded," Maass said. "He played about 30 minutes that night. He could come out and score 20 in any given game. He has that ability, and he's only a sophomore. It's going to take him some time. Reece is coming into his own too. He hit a couple of nice shots. He played good defense and took care of the ball, which is what we want. We didn't need anything crazy from him. Just good, solid minutes off the bench."

The Eagles went on a 7-0 run late in the first half before Borgmann and Berg hit three-pointers to halt a momentum-shifting run. The Laker's 53-44 lead stretched to 19 points midway through the first half.

Despite stretches of poor shooting, a tweak in Detroit Lakes' press defense made a difference in containing St. Cloud Apollo's playmakers.

"In our press, we slowed down a little bit to keep them more in front," Maass said. 'They have good guards and are quick. They were able to break our press and get some easy buckets. We wanted to keep them in front of us. We keened in on (Azayah Washington). I don't know how many he had, but he's a tough player. He's going to get his points. I was impressed with their whole team. After not practicing for three days and being shorthanded, they showed up and played hard. I was impressed."

The Eagles hardly threatened to make a comeback push in the second half despite 43 combined points from Washington and Paris Pollard. Detroit Lakes' efforts on the offensive glass created third, fourth and sometimes even fifth chances on Friday night. It was a mismatch too significant for St. Cloud Apollo to overcome.

Detroit Lakes collected 49 rebounds, with 27 of them coming on the offensive glass. Quam had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Carrier and Marsh each had nine rebounds. Seven of Carrier's boards were on the offensive end.

"That's part of our game. We're going to send four guys to the glass," Maass said. "If you're in there and you're watching, you're doing something wrong. You're either sprinting back or getting to the rim. As you can see, we're sending four guys, and that's giving us extra possessions."

Even on a night where the Lakers created extra offensive opportunities, Qaum hopes they can find ways to knock down more shots.

"We like getting buckets on the inside, but we tend to shoot a lot of threes, too," Quam said. "We had three or four guys crashing the boards, and we got a lot of second and third chances from it. We just need to do a better job of making those shots. We have to work on our shooting. We're not shooting at a high percentage right now."

Friday night was Marsh's first game action since the season opener against Little Falls. He rolled his ankle early in the second half in Detroit Lakes' 70-51 win over the Flyers on Dec. 2, sidelining him for the next two games against Alexandria and Hawley.

Maass was excited to welcome his dynamic junior forward back to the lineup.

"He's huge," Maass said. "He had some nice buckets inside, chased some rebounds and changed some shots. We need his length and his athleticism. He's only had one practice since he rolled his ankle. We practiced on Monday and then played in this game. It's going to take him a little longer to get ready to go. But once he gets going, he'll be a force."

Detroit Lakes will hit the road to play Bemidji and Perham before hosting Willmar in its next Section 8-3A game on Jan. 7.

"It means a lot to get these (section) wins because we didn't have any last year," Quam said. "It helps our confidence when we face those bigger teams like Alexandria and (St. Cloud) Tech. We just need to build from this and get the next one too."

SCA 44 31 – 75

DL 53 35 – 88

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Oliver Quam 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Mason Carrier 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Devon Berg 15 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks; Brandton Marsh 14 points, 9 rebounds; Reece Borgmann 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hunter Korth 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Mason Ombeg 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Ethan Carrier 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Tyler Bye 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assists

