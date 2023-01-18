Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes blows out Pequot Lakes, extends winning streak

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team is in the middle of the most challenging part of its 2022-23 schedule. It's also on its longest winning streak under second-year head coach Brett Maass.

The Lakers (8-4) cruised past Pequot Lakes (6-5) on Tuesday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse to win their fourth consecutive game. Mason Carrier led the way with 18 points.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier shoots a three pointer in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We're getting used to our spots and where everybody is at," Carrier said. "We all know our roles on this team. Oliver Quam has done a great job getting to the rim. I love that kid. He's a great player. We're all just fitting in like we used to. We've played together for a long time. This is what is supposed to happen, and it should happen."

Quam had 17 points in the win for Detroit Lakes. Devon Berg had 13, while Ethan Carrier had 12. The Lakers outscored Pequot Lakes 39-17 in the first half.

"Our practices are pretty sharp," Carrier said. "Before games, we're all just locked in and excited to play basketball. That's probably the biggest thing about it. Maass does a great job of hyping us up and giving us a good game plan. If we go out there and stick to it and have a good first five minutes of each half, that's pretty much sealed the deal for us the last four games."

Pequot Lakes' leading scorer was Eli Laposky, who crossed the 1,000-point milestone on Tuesday. He had a game-high 19 points in the Patriots' fourth-straight loss.

This was the first Mid-State Conference battle for any conference opponent this season.

Detroit Lakes' 22-point win over Barnesville matched the longest under Maass in just under two years at the helm.

Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh shoots a three pointer in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It gets us wins," Carrier said on how gaining confidence impacts this team. "We're starting to go into every game confident. We're going in thinking about what we have to do to win instead of thinking about the other team. We're not focusing on the players on the other team. That takes us out of what we need to do."

"Keep our heads down and keep going – that's what we have to do. We can't stop now. We just have to keep pushing."

DL 39 40 – 79

PL17 37 – 54

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Aiden Lunde 3, Ethan Carrier 12, Devon Berg 13, Hunter Korth 4, Mason Omberg 7, Oliver Quam 17, Mason Carrier 18, Brandton Marsh 2, Jakub Pavek 3

PEQUOT LAKES SCORING- Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 4, Alex Kriesel 2, Ethan Quale 3, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3.