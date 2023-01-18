STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes blows out Pequot Lakes, extends winning streak

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a blowout win over Pequot Lakes.

1 Brandton Marsh AD7C9077.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh runs the baseline in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 17, 2023 10:49 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team is in the middle of the most challenging part of its 2022-23 schedule. It's also on its longest winning streak under second-year head coach Brett Maass.

The Lakers (8-4) cruised past Pequot Lakes (6-5) on Tuesday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse to win their fourth consecutive game. Mason Carrier led the way with 18 points.

1 Mason Carrier AD7C9056.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier shoots a three pointer in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We're getting used to our spots and where everybody is at," Carrier said. "We all know our roles on this team. Oliver Quam has done a great job getting to the rim. I love that kid. He's a great player. We're all just fitting in like we used to. We've played together for a long time. This is what is supposed to happen, and it should happen."

Quam had 17 points in the win for Detroit Lakes. Devon Berg had 13, while Ethan Carrier had 12. The Lakers outscored Pequot Lakes 39-17 in the first half.

"Our practices are pretty sharp," Carrier said. "Before games, we're all just locked in and excited to play basketball. That's probably the biggest thing about it. Maass does a great job of hyping us up and giving us a good game plan. If we go out there and stick to it and have a good first five minutes of each half, that's pretty much sealed the deal for us the last four games."

Pequot Lakes' leading scorer was Eli Laposky, who crossed the 1,000-point milestone on Tuesday. He had a game-high 19 points in the Patriots' fourth-straight loss.

This was the first Mid-State Conference battle for any conference opponent this season.

Detroit Lakes' 22-point win over Barnesville matched the longest under Maass in just under two years at the helm.

1 Brandton Marsh AD7C9041.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh shoots a three pointer in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It gets us wins," Carrier said on how gaining confidence impacts this team. "We're starting to go into every game confident. We're going in thinking about what we have to do to win instead of thinking about the other team. We're not focusing on the players on the other team. That takes us out of what we need to do."

"Keep our heads down and keep going – that's what we have to do. We can't stop now. We just have to keep pushing."

DL 39 40 – 79

PL17 37 – 54

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Aiden Lunde 3, Ethan Carrier 12, Devon Berg 13, Hunter Korth 4, Mason Omberg 7, Oliver Quam 17, Mason Carrier 18, Brandton Marsh 2, Jakub Pavek 3

PEQUOT LAKES SCORING- Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 4, Alex Kriesel 2, Ethan Quale 3, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3.

1 Devon Berg AD7C9063.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Devon Berg hands the ball to Mason Carrier in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
