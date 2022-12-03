Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes cruises past Little Falls; Maass earns first career Section 8-3A win

DETROIT LAKES – Friday night was like ripping a bandaid off for the Detroit Lakes boys basketball team.

In 2021-22, the Lakers lost all six section 8-3A games under new head coach Brett Maass. In year two, they got the monkey off their back with a 70-51 rout of Little Falls in the season-opener at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier gets a floater to go in the Lakers' 70-51 win over Little Falls on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It's fun to get a section win. We hadn't gotten one yet," Maass said. "Just to get one is nice. Give a lot of credit to Little Falls. They played their butts off. They're scrappy, and they're going to be tough once they get going in the next couple of weeks. Once the playoffs roll around, they'll be a tough team to beat."

Detroit Lakes scored early and fast. Back-to-back three-pointers from juniors Brandton Marsh and Devon Berg gave the Lakers a 24-11 lead with 6:22 left in the first half.

The lead stretched to 20 points three minutes later. Hunter Korth had two of his 12 points with a cutting layup before Mason Omberg picked off the ensuing inbounds pass for a free look under the rim. The Lakers' press defense forced another inbounds turnover, leading to Berg's third three-pointer of the half.

Korth and Omberg both played significant minutes for Detroit Lakes.

"Coach preaches every day about finding your role and being great at it," Korth said. "We're all trying to find our roles and figure out what we're doing."

Detroit Lakes' Mason Omberg brings the ball up the court in the Lakers' 70-51 win over Little Falls on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes leaned on its big lead during spells of cold shooting. The Lakers took their 17-point advantage into the locker room, capping off a brilliant defensive half.

"If you're playing a full-court game that we're trying to play, we're going to want to use the other teams' depth and wear them down," Maass said. "When we're healthy, we have some of the best depth around. We can go nine or 10 guys deep."

Korth played much of the second half after Marsh exited the game with an ankle injury. He finished with 12 points, making his presence known in the post on both ends of the floor.

"We can get scoring from everywhere," Korth said. "Three-point line, under the basket–we were just bigger, and we shot really well tonight."

Mason Carrier led the Lakers with 18 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half. Nine players found the score sheet for Detroit Lakes. Devon Berg made four three-pointers in his 14-point performance. The Lakers made 11 threes on the night.

The Flyers went on a run midway through the second half to try to make it a game. A 7-0 stretch cut the deficit to 15. However, it was followed by an 8-0 Detroit Lakes run. All eight of those points came at the free- throw line.

Detroit Lakes' Devon Berg brings the ball into the paint in the Lakers' 70-51 win over Little Falls on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Little Falls had a big night from Beau Thoma, who led all scorers with 20 points.

Maass hopes Friday's win was the first of many against Section 8-3A this season but also knows one game doesn't define a season. Last year, the Lakers dropped seven straight after beating Barnesville in the season-opener.

"We need to get better at everything," Maass said. "Defensively, we fouled a little too much, and we weren't in the right positioning we needed to be in. offensively, we went through that lull. We kept shooting three after three, and we have really good three-point shooters. We never want to tell them not to shoot, but we also need to know the time and score. When we're up 20 with seven minutes left, let's get easy ones."

The Lakers will get a chance to double their section win total on Tuesday against Alexandria on the road. The Cardinals have been to the Section 8-3A title game each of the last three seasons.

Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh looks for a rebound on a free throw in the Lakers' 70-51 win over Little Falls on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We need to get in the mindset of recognizing that it's great to get a section win, be happy about it but get back to work on Monday," Maass said. "I know that coach-speak, but it's the truth. What can we do to improve on this? We'll look at our mistakes and continue to build on this good start. We have guys that are wired to be happy that we won but also know we have to get better."

LF (0-1) 21 30 – 51

DL (1-0) 38 32 – 70

DL SCORING- Mason Carrier 18, Ethan Carrier 8, Brandton Marsh 6, Hunter Korth 12, Oliver Quam 5, Devon Berg 14, Mason Omberg 2, Tyler Bye 3, Jake Pavek 2

LF SCORING- Jaxon Janski 7, Beau Thoma 20, Carter Gwost 12, Brayden Jordan 10, Morgan Whitford 2