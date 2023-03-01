99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes fails to sweep series against Pequot Lakes

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team suffered its sixth road loss of the season to Mid-State Conference rival Pequot Lakes on Monday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
March 01, 2023 11:17 AM

PEQUOT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team failed to reach fifty points for the first time this season in its loss to Mid-State Conference rival Pequot Lakes.

The Patriots avoided the regular season series sweep with a 59-43 victory over the Lakers. Pequot Lakes extended its win streak to 13 games. The Lakers fell to second place in the conference with one conference matchup remaining.

Detroit Lakes’ Devon Berg finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Mason Carrier ended his night with 11 points and Oliver Quam finished with 10 points. The three Lakers combined for 38 points of Detroit Lakes’ 43.

Carrier had a double-double night with 13 total rebounds. He also was the Lakers’ steals leader with three. Berg led the team in assists with eight.

DL 43

PL 59

DETROIT LAKES- Devon Berg: 17 points, 1 rebound, 8 assists, 1 steal; Mason Carrier: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Oliver Quam: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Brandton Marsh: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Mason Omberg: 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
