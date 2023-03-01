Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes fails to sweep series against Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team failed to reach fifty points for the first time this season in its loss to Mid-State Conference rival Pequot Lakes.

The Patriots avoided the regular season series sweep with a 59-43 victory over the Lakers. Pequot Lakes extended its win streak to 13 games. The Lakers fell to second place in the conference with one conference matchup remaining.

Detroit Lakes’ Devon Berg finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Mason Carrier ended his night with 11 points and Oliver Quam finished with 10 points. The three Lakers combined for 38 points of Detroit Lakes’ 43.

Carrier had a double-double night with 13 total rebounds. He also was the Lakers’ steals leader with three. Berg led the team in assists with eight.

DL 43

PL 59

DETROIT LAKES- Devon Berg: 17 points, 1 rebound, 8 assists, 1 steal; Mason Carrier: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Oliver Quam: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Brandton Marsh: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Mason Omberg: 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals