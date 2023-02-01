Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes wins big at Aitkin

AITKIN – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team capped off a three-game road trip with a win over Aitkin on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (11-6) took care of business with a 78-65 victory over the Gobblers (6-11).

Detroit Lakes’ Mason Carrier finished with a team-high 24 points. He also had four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Devon Berg (17) and Oliver Quam (15) both finished with double-digit points. Berg led the team in assists with 5. Mason Omberg had a team-high in steals with 5. Brandton Marsh finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

dunk to cap my 24 point and great win over Atkin. pic.twitter.com/p3SVOxQBij — Mason Carrier (@MasonCarrier5) February 1, 2023

DETROIT LAKES 78, AITKIN 65

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Mason Carrier: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Devon Berg: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Oliver Quam: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Brandton Marsh: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Ethan Carrier: 3 points, 4 rebounds, four assists; Tyler Bye: 3 points; Mason Omberg: 2 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 5 steals; Blake Brandt: 2 points; Reed Henderson: 2 points