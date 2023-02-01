99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes wins big at Aitkin

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team won its third straight game at Aitkin on Tuesday night

Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 01, 2023 03:02 PM
AITKIN – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team capped off a three-game road trip with a win over Aitkin on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (11-6) took care of business with a 78-65 victory over the Gobblers (6-11).

Detroit Lakes’ Mason Carrier finished with a team-high 24 points. He also had four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Devon Berg (17) and Oliver Quam (15) both finished with double-digit points. Berg led the team in assists with 5. Mason Omberg had a team-high in steals with 5. Brandton Marsh finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

DETROIT LAKES 78, AITKIN 65

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Mason Carrier: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Devon Berg: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Oliver Quam: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Brandton Marsh: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Ethan Carrier: 3 points, 4 rebounds, four assists; Tyler Bye: 3 points; Mason Omberg: 2 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 5 steals; Blake Brandt: 2 points; Reed Henderson: 2 points

