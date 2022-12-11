Boys basketball: Hawley downs Detroit Lakes in Highway 10 battle

HAWLEY – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team suffered its second consecutive road loss on Friday night in Hawley.

The Lakers fell 76-70, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Despite the loss, Detroit Lakes had three standout scoring performances. Oliver Quam led the way with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Mason Carrier had 19 points, while Devon Berg had 15. Hunter Korth led all rebounders with 10, including five on the offensive glass. Korth was also 4-of-8 shooting for eight points.

The Lakers are back home on Friday night in a girls-boys doubleheader at Lakshirts Fieldhouse. The boys host St. Cloud Apollo at 6 p.m. before the girls take on Alexandria shortly after.

