Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Hawley downs Detroit Lakes in Highway 10 battle

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team fell to Hawley 76-70 on Friday night on the road.

BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 11, 2022 04:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HAWLEY – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team suffered its second consecutive road loss on Friday night in Hawley.

The Lakers fell 76-70, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Despite the loss, Detroit Lakes had three standout scoring performances. Oliver Quam led the way with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Mason Carrier had 19 points, while Devon Berg had 15. Hunter Korth led all rebounders with 10, including five on the offensive glass. Korth was also 4-of-8 shooting for eight points.

The Lakers are back home on Friday night in a girls-boys doubleheader at Lakshirts Fieldhouse. The boys host St. Cloud Apollo at 6 p.m. before the girls take on Alexandria shortly after.

HAWLEY 76, DETROIT LAKES 70

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Oliver Quam 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Mason Carrier 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Devon Berg 15 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists; Hunter Korth 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist; Mason Omberg 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Tyler Bye 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Reece Borgmann 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado