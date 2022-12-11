Boys basketball: Hawley downs Detroit Lakes in Highway 10 battle
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team fell to Hawley 76-70 on Friday night on the road.
We are part of The Trust Project.
HAWLEY – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team suffered its second consecutive road loss on Friday night in Hawley.
The Lakers fell 76-70, dropping to 1-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, Detroit Lakes had three standout scoring performances. Oliver Quam led the way with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Mason Carrier had 19 points, while Devon Berg had 15. Hunter Korth led all rebounders with 10, including five on the offensive glass. Korth was also 4-of-8 shooting for eight points.
The Lakers are back home on Friday night in a girls-boys doubleheader at Lakshirts Fieldhouse. The boys host St. Cloud Apollo at 6 p.m. before the girls take on Alexandria shortly after.
HAWLEY 76, DETROIT LAKES 70
DETROIT LAKES STATS- Oliver Quam 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Mason Carrier 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Devon Berg 15 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists; Hunter Korth 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist; Mason Omberg 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Tyler Bye 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Reece Borgmann 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.