Boys basketball: Hawley ready to prove contender status in Section 8-2A and HOL Conference

HAWLEY – Hawley boys basketball head coach Nathan Stoa is calling this season a "clean slate."

"Always excited," Stoa said. "It's fun to get back into the gym. Every season takes on a new personality. We return some guys from our roster and three from our rotation. Everything looks just a little bit different than in years past because guys grow. Sometimes physically, hopefully mentally and just in their game as well."

Last season, the Nuggets finished with a record of 17-8, which was their best mark since the 2018-19 season. They had a Section 8-2A record of 10-6 and a Heart O'Lakes Conference record.

The Hawley boys basketball team practices on Nov. 21, 2022 at Hawley High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It starts with that constant growth when the guys come through the program," Stoa said. "We try to keep the non-negotiables the same. We will build through five guys that defend the basketball and five that share the basketball. That doesn't mean you can't take a shot here. We are always working for the best shot, and we are going to share the ball and have the same understanding of what a good shot is, which changes from guy to guy. That's part of that basketball I.Q. piece."

Stoa also talked about improving defensively against high-powered offenses if the Nuggets want to have a successful season. That was something that hurt Hawley last year.

"This year, we have to get stops. We struggled to get stops," Stoa said. "We really have to be an improved defensive squad this year in order to change some of those numbers in terms of records. We could score with pretty much everybody, but our opponents were putting the ball in the bucket too… We will be able to score the basketball. I think we are unselfish. So those are big parts. We are going to be able to play offense with our three all-conference guys who are back and are skilled offensively. We've got some good shooters and good pieces to put with them."

Seniors Mason Gratton, Sam Senske and Brevin Stoa are the three Heart O'Lakes honorees Stoa is looking to lead the team this season.

"Obviously, we want to win, and hopefully, we make it far in the playoffs but don't really have a set goal as of right now," Gratton said. "We just want to win and see where it goes."

The Hawley boys basketball team practices on Nov. 21, 2022 at Hawley High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

It's a long season, but the boys all agreed Perham is a team they have their eyes on as the defending Section 8-2A champions. Perham knocked the Nuggets out in the second round of sections last season and beat Hawley once in the two regular-season meetings. Senske brought up how Perham and Barnesville "are just fun, hyped up games" that they look forward to every year.

On the other hand, Brevin Stoa loves all the atmospheres rivalries bring.

"There isn't a single HOL game, or 8-2A game that I can't say isn't circled," he said. "If we said they weren't circled, we'd be doing a disservice to that opponent. I'm not going to pick one out. We are playing basketball. We will circle them all. There are a lot of fun places to go and a lot of non-enjoyable places to go that are really fun to sneak out with a W's."

Nathan Stoa was thrilled with the non-conference games Hawley added to the schedule this year. He also can't wait to compete in the Breakdown Crossover Classic at Perham.

The Hawley boys basketball team practices on Nov. 21, 2022 at Hawley High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We have added in some non-conference games over the Christmas break and then one at the breakdown crossover classic in Perham with teams we have never seen before," Nathan Stoa said. "One of the games is against Annandale, who are defending state champs. Those games will all be fun, too, because our kids have earned the right to be invited to those types of games. They are all fun."

The motto for the 2022-23 season is consistent with what Stoa implemented when he began coaching at Hawley nine years ago.

"Our overall theme since I got here has been T.N.T.–Toughness and togetherness," he said. "I don't know if there is another great way to shape all that. You have to be tough both mentally and physically through the long grind of the season.

Hawley head boys basketball coach Nathan Stoa leads practice on Nov. 21, 2022 at Hawley High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Our league and our section are full of really good coaches who put a lot of time in. Can we stay mentally tough when they get one chess move up on us? Can we come back with the next two chess moves or whatever the case might be? So the mental and physical toughness part of that is important, and then the togetherness. Our guys need to be excited about everybody else's success, and that is always a trickle-down to team leadership. We have to make sure that it's a program goal. That's what the best do, and nobody is too big or too small to be a part of all that."

HAWLEY BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Dec. 2 at Ada-Borup, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs Detroit Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Crookston, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs New Life Academy of Woodbury at Sartell, 2:45 p.m. (Granite City Classic)

Dec. 30 vs Providence Academy at St. Cloud Tech, 4:15 p.m. (Granite City Classic)

Jan. 3 at Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Fergus Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs Park Rapids Area, TBD

Feb. 3 vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Lake Park-Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs Fosston, 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 at NCE-UH, 7:30 p.m.