Boys basketball: Lakers boys basketball outpaces Crosby-Ironton 76-61 in away game

Detroit Lakes Lakers.
By News Staff
March 03, 2023 04:28 PM

CROSBY — The Lakers boys basketball team improved to 17-8 on the season with a 15-point win over Crosby-Ironton in a late season away game Thursday night.

Detroit Lakes was led to a 76-61 victory over the Section 7AA opponent by five players who reached double-digit scoring: Mason Carrier with 18, Mason Omberg (14), Ethan Carrier (13), Brandton Marsh (11) and Oliver Quam (11). Devon Berg (5), Jakub Pavek (3) and Reed Henderson (1) tallied the other nine points for the Lakers.

Mason Carrier was 6-of-9 (67%) from the field, and 5-of-7 from beyond the 3-point line (71%) to again pace the Lakers' scoring. He added one point from the free-throw line. Omberg followed closely, shooting 5-of-8 (63%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc, also adding one point from the charity stripe.

Mason Carrier led in rebounds with 10, followed by Marsh (7) and Korth (5). Quam and Berg tied to be the dish leaders with six assists apiece. Mason Carrier and Berg each had two steals, and Marsh had the Lakers' only block of the game.

The Lakers now are 17-8 overall on the season, with a 3-2 record in their own section and an 8-1 record in the Mid-State Conference. Next up will be the start of the section tournament Thursday, March 9.

DETROIT LAKES 76
CROSBY-IRONTON 61

DETROIT LAKES – Mason Carrier: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Mason Omberg: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Ethan Carrier: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Brandton Marsh: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Oliver Quam: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists; Devon Berg: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Jakub Pavek: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Reed Henderson: 1 point; Hunter Korth: 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Blake Brandt: 1 rebound; Reece Borgmann: 2 assists; Nicholas Buboltz: 1 assist.

By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
