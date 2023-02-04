Boys basketball: Lakers come out fast, dominate Park Rapids

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team stayed perfect in Mid-State Conference action on Friday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

The Lakers (2-6) took down Park Rapids (3-13) 88-55 in a high-scoring affair. They stayed perfect in conference play, moving to 4-0 against Mid-State opponents.

The game started with a fast tempo as both teams came out shooting. The Lakers and Panthers drilled two 3-pointers before Detroit Lakes went on a 13-0 run to blow the game wide open in the first half. The Lakers took a 30-17 lead at the midway point of the opening frame.

Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh defends the baseline in an 85-55 win over Park Rapids on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jonah Bowe / Tribune

Detroit Lakes kept its foot on the pedal as juniors Mason Carrier and Devon Berg led the first-half offensive charge for Detroit Lakes, scoring 19 and 14 points in the first half, respectively, bringing the Lakers into halftime leading 50-24.

Berg kicked the second half off with a quick three from the corner, followed by a steal and layup by Mason Carrier to take a 55-24 lead. Park Rapids responded with a 16-6, run but the Lakers answered with a 12-3 stretch holding their 30-point lead late into the second half.

Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh throws up a layup in the Lakers' win over Park Rapids on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jonah Bowe / Tribune

Detroit Lakes senior Oliver Quam led the Lakers in the second half with seven points. The Lakers finished the game with a solid 85 points of offense in a 30-point rout. It's the first time Detroit Lakes hit 85 points since its win over Zimmerman on Dec. 28, 2022.

“Our game plan from the beginning was to start fast and score a lot of points," Detroit Lakes head coach Brett Maass said. "I thought we had a few lulls, and Park Rapids did some things really well in the first half, but we shot the ball real nice tonight. I can’t ever complain about putting up 85 points, especially when we win. We’ll keep working hard on staying disciplined and not giving up those lulls as we get closer to tourney time, and I think we’ll keep making noise.”

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier goes up for a dunk in the Lakers' win over Park Rapids on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jonah Bowe / Tribune

Mason Carrier led the Lakers with 25 points. Berg had 19 points, while Quam finished with 13.

Park Rapids seniors Cory Johnson and Mason Yliniemi led the Panthers with 10 points each.

Detroit Lakes' will take on Crosby-Ironton (13-4)at 7:15 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 9, at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Lakers have won four consecutive games dating back to their home loss against Alexandria on Jan. 24. They are the only perfect team remaining in conference play. Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes sit with a tie for second with 3-1 marks.