Boys basketball: Lakers end losing streak at Staples-Motley

STAPLES - The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team entered Thursday’s matchup against Staples-Motley on a two-game losing streak.

The Lakers (9-6) found themselves back in the win column with a 57-46 victory over the Cardinals (6-7).

The Lakers shot 19-of-53 (36%) from the floor and 7-of-26 (27%) from beyond the arc. Detroit Lakes hit 12-of-18 (67%) free throws to end the night. They also had 10 steals.

Detroit Lakes’ Oliver Quam led the way with 19 points. Mason Carrier (16) was the only other Laker to score in double digits. He also led the team in steals with four. Brandton Marsh led the team in rebounds with nine. Devon Berg finished with a team-high six assists.

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Oliver Quam: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Mason Carrier: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals; Ethan Carrier: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Brandton Marsh: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Devon Berg: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal; Mason Omberg: 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Hunter Korth: 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Reece Borgmann: 1 assist