99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Lakers extend winning streak to three games against Barnesville

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team beat Barnesville 84-62 on Friday night to win its third consecutive game.

BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 15, 2023 11:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BARNESVILLE – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team matched its longest winning streak of the season at three games with an 84-62 win over Barnesville on Friday night.

Detroit Lakes got another 30-point night from junior Mason Carrier. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Devon Berg had 22 points and nine assists. Oliver Quam completed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers are 7-4 on the season after beating Willmar, Fergus Falls and Barnesville in consecutive contests. The road doesn't get any easier with ensuing games against Pequot Lakes (6-4), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-2) and Alexandria (8-1).

DETROIT LAKES 84, BARNESVILLE 62

DETROIT LAKES- Mason Carrier 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Devon Berg 22 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals; Oliver Quam 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist; Brandton Marsh 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Ethan Carrier 5 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals; Mason Omberg 4 points, 6 assists, 1 steal; Caden Strand 3 points; Aiden Lunde 2 points; Hunter Korth 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Reece Borgmann 1 rebound; Reed Henderson 1 assist; Blake Brandt 1 block

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Moen stays unbeaten, Lakers take sixth in Moorhead
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team locked up a sixth-place team finish at the Gadberry Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead. Jeffrey Moen moved to 17-0 on the season in the heavyweight class.
January 15, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Anderson makes 68 saves in loss at Hutchinson
Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Tayln Anderson made 68 saves in the Lakers' 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Saturday.
January 15, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DANCE TEAM.jpg
Prep
Dance team: Lakers claim first in jazz again in Foley
The Laker Dance Team won another jazz competition in Foley on Saturday.
January 15, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers shut down Warriors on the road
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team got back in the win column with a 44-39 win over Brainerd on Saturday night.
January 15, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado