Boys basketball: Lakers extend winning streak to three games against Barnesville

BARNESVILLE – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team matched its longest winning streak of the season at three games with an 84-62 win over Barnesville on Friday night.

Detroit Lakes got another 30-point night from junior Mason Carrier. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Devon Berg had 22 points and nine assists. Oliver Quam completed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers are 7-4 on the season after beating Willmar, Fergus Falls and Barnesville in consecutive contests. The road doesn't get any easier with ensuing games against Pequot Lakes (6-4), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-2) and Alexandria (8-1).

DETROIT LAKES 84, BARNESVILLE 62