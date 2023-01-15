Boys basketball: Lakers extend winning streak to three games against Barnesville
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team beat Barnesville 84-62 on Friday night to win its third consecutive game.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BARNESVILLE – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team matched its longest winning streak of the season at three games with an 84-62 win over Barnesville on Friday night.
Detroit Lakes got another 30-point night from junior Mason Carrier. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Devon Berg had 22 points and nine assists. Oliver Quam completed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lakers are 7-4 on the season after beating Willmar, Fergus Falls and Barnesville in consecutive contests. The road doesn't get any easier with ensuing games against Pequot Lakes (6-4), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-2) and Alexandria (8-1).
DETROIT LAKES 84, BARNESVILLE 62
DETROIT LAKES- Mason Carrier 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Devon Berg 22 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals; Oliver Quam 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist; Brandton Marsh 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Ethan Carrier 5 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals; Mason Omberg 4 points, 6 assists, 1 steal; Caden Strand 3 points; Aiden Lunde 2 points; Hunter Korth 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Reece Borgmann 1 rebound; Reed Henderson 1 assist; Blake Brandt 1 block
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team locked up a sixth-place team finish at the Gadberry Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead. Jeffrey Moen moved to 17-0 on the season in the heavyweight class.
Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Tayln Anderson made 68 saves in the Lakers' 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Saturday.
The Laker Dance Team won another jazz competition in Foley on Saturday.
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team got back in the win column with a 44-39 win over Brainerd on Saturday night.