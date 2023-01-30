Boys basketball: Lakers rout Fergus Falls on the road

FERGUS FALLS –Detroit Lakes’ second meeting with Fergus Falls this season was a little more anticlimactic.

The Lakers rolled to a 78-52 win over the Otters on Saturday night to win their second consecutive game. After edging out Staples-Motley by 11 points two nights earlier, Detroit Lakes moved to 10-6 on the season. On Jan. 10, the Lakers pulled out a narrow 66-65 victory over Fergus Falls at home.

Brandton Marsh had a team-high 21 points and 13 rebounds. Along with his double-double he had four assists and three steals.

Oliver Quam also had a big night. He had 14 points and seven boards. Manson Carrier had 13 points and six rebounds, four of them coming on the offensive glass. Devon Berg also ended in double figures with 12 points.

The Lakers take on a string of Mid-State Conference opponents beginning with Aitkin on Tuesday night.

DETROIT LAKES 78, FERGUS FALLS 52

DETROIT LAKES- Brandton Marsh 21 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Oliver Quam 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals; Mason Carrier 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist; Devon Berg 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Hunter Korth 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Ethan Carrier 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Tyler Bye 3 points; Mason Omberg 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Reece Borgmann 2 points, 2 rebounds; Nick Buboltz 2 points, 1 steal; Jakub Pavek 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Aiden Lunde 1 rebound

