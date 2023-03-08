Boys basketball: Lakers’ season ends in heartbreak against Sauk Rapids-Rice

DETROIT LAKES – In basketball, the month of March means tourney time which brings out the best of any team. The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team learned that the hard way in its shocking loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday night.

The Lakers saw their big first-half lead diminish, as the Storm left Lakeshirts Fieldhouse with a 70-67 upset victory in the quarterfinals of the Section 8AAA tournament.

“Heartbreaker is the best word to describe tonight's game,” Detroit Lakes head coach Brett Maass said. “We essentially were in control the entire game. We were up almost 20 at one point, cruising and playing well defensively. Then, you have to give a ton of credit to Sauk Rapids who made some tough shots after long possessions in that second half. They got after us in the full court a few times, and we all looked at each other like ‘oh no.’ We did some things in those last few minutes that weren't the best, but that happens sometimes during playoff basketball.”

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier rises up for the contested layup in the Lakers' 70-67 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on March 7, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We did a lot of things right,” junior guard Mason Carrier said. “We had the lead and got a fast start to the second half. We just couldn’t keep the ball in our hands and had a lot of mistakes that started to add up. In the end, they got the best of us and made their free throws.”

Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Max Loesch scored the first points of the game. Carrier answered with a three and a block that set up a Brandton Marsh layup to give the Lakers a 5-2 lead.

With under thirteen minutes left in the first half, the Storm’s Andrew Harren hit both of his free throws to cut the Detroit Lakes’ lead to 11-8. The Lakers responded, ending the half outscoring Sauk Rapids-Rice 24-13, giving them a comfortable 35-21 lead heading into the locker room.

Eight minutes into the second half, Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Ismael Traore completed the 3-point play to bring the lead to 47-39. Detroit Lakes responded with a 5-2 run extending its lead to 52-41 with nine minutes remaining.

With under five minutes left in regulation and the Storm down 63-50, Sauk Rapids-Rice rattled off 13 unanswered points over the next four minutes to tie the game at 63. In that span, Keller Hanson scored eight of the Storm's 13 points.

Detroit Lakes' Oliver Quam goes up for the reverse layup in the Lakers' 70-67 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on March 7, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Carrier came back with a contested layup but failed to secure the 3-point play. The Lakers led 65-63. Sauk Rapids-Rice tied the game at 65 with 47 seconds left to play after two Rudolph free throws.

The Storm forced a couple of Lakers’ turnovers and made three of their next four free throws to give them their first lead since scoring the first points of the game at 68-65. Detroit Lakes managed to score two more points but Rudolph drew the final blow, hitting his two free throws. Carrier would miss the game-tying 3-point attempt during the ensuing Lakers possession.

So what changed between the two halves?

“Sauk Rapids starting making some shots,” Maass said. “No. 3 (Hanson) hit some tough shots and No. 10 (Rudolph) and No. 13 (Hudson Omoke) were playing well. Sauk started making some shots which gave them some confidence to keep going.”

Detroit Lakes' head coach Brett Maass gets low in the Lakers' 70-67 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on March 7, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Carrier thought that it wasn’t the Storm’s late offensive surge that lead to Sauk Rapids-Rice’s huge second-half comeback.

“Sauk Rapids stepped it up defensively,” he said. “They began to bring two players and trapped our point guard Devon Berg which pressured us into taking fast shots and making dumb mistakes.”

Carrier finished the game with 15 points and 14 rebounds to secure the double-double. He also added three assists, one block, and one steal. Marsh finished the night with 13 points and Berg had 10 points as the other two Lakers to score in double-figures. Oliver Quam was Detroit Lakes’ leading assister with seven.

In sports, some of the toughest losses leave you searching for answers on how things didn’t go your way. Maass made sure to let his team know that this game did not define who they were and what they did throughout the season.

“I was super proud of them,” he said. “Sometimes when you put yourself out there, work hard for something and are part of a team, typically, the season ends with a loss. It is tough to swallow, but when you play basketball that's going to happen from time to time. I am happy that my boys gave it their all tonight. I cannot ever question their effort. We have done a lot of firsts for Detroit Lakes boys basketball over the last 5-6 years. Ultimately, that’s what we are going to look back on.”

Detroit Lakes' Mason Omberg shoots the ball over two Sauk Rapids-Rice defenders in the Lakers' 70-67 loss to the Storm at Lakershirts Fieldhouse on March 7, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes finished the season 17-9 overall and co-champions of the Mid-State Conference. The Lakers finished the season with the most wins since the 2015-16 season where Detroit Lakes finished 20-8. Maass thought his team’s multitude of accomplishments throughout the year helped to separate this season from the others.

“I would say winning 17 games is a good accomplishment for our guys,” he said. “Beating the likes of Bemidji and Moorhead, splitting with Pequot Lakes, and being co-champs of the conference. There were a lot of bright spots to look back upon throughout this season.”

It wasn’t the ending that Carrier wanted in his junior season but the memories throughout this season will stick with him forever.

“I enjoyed our wins and the bus rides back from Bemidji and Moorhead,” he said. “It was a great time to see all the seniors having a blast after those two games.”

DL 35 32- 67

SRR 21 49- 70

DETROIT LAKES- Mason Carrier: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Brandton Marsh: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Devon Berg: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Oliver Quam: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal; Ethan Carrier: 7 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Mason Omberg: 7 points; Hunter Korth: 5 points, 1 rebound