Sports | Prep
Boys basketball: Lakers squeak out win over Crosby-Ironton

BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 10, 2023 12:24 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team continued its hot streak with a victory over Crosby-Ironton on Thursday night.

The Lakers (13-6) defeated the Rangers (13-6) 65-58 to win their sixth consecutive matchup.

Detroit Lakes’ Devon Berg led the Lakers with 21 points. He also added one rebound, four assists and two steals. Oliver Quam (15 points) and Mason Carrier (11) joined Berg in the double-digit points. They also led the Lakers in rebounds with five each. Mason Omberg had five assists and four steals

DETROIT LAKES 65, CROSBY-IRONTON 58

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Devon Berg: 21 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 2 steals; Oliver Quam: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Mason Carrier: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Mason Omberg: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Jakub Pavek: 3 points, 4 rebounds; Reece Borgmann: 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals, Nicholas Buboltz: 3 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Ethan Carrier: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hunter Korth: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

