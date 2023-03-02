Boys basketball: Lakers trounce Park Rapids, remain 2nd in Mid-State Conference

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team got back to the win column after its blowout win against Mid-State Conference rival Park Rapids.

The Lakers (16-8) demolished the Panthers (5-19) 74-49 to secure their seventh conference victory.

Detroit Lakes’ Devon Berg finished with a game-high 30 points. He went 11-of-14 (79%) from the field and 8-11 (73%) from beyond the arc. Berg also added one rebound and four assists to his stellar shooting night. Mason Carrier ended his night with 15 points as the only other Laker to score in double figures.

Detroit Lakes’ Oliver Quam led the team in assists with 10 and steals with four. Brandton Marsh was the team’s leading rebounder with eight. He also had a team-high two blocks.

DL 74

ADVERTISEMENT

PR 49

DETROIT LAKES- Devon Berg: 30 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists; Mason Carrier: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Ethan Carrier: 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Oliver Quam: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals; Mason Omberg: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Brandton Marsh: 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Jakub Pavek: 3 points; 1 assist; Aiden Lunde: 2 points, 1 assist

Detroit Lakes' Aiden Lunde goes after the loose ball in the Lakers' 74-49 road victory at Park Rapids on Feb. 28, 2023. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service