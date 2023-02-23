99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Lakers upset Moorhead, earn No. 14 spot in Class 3A rankings

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team upset Moorhead 86-73, earning the No. 14 spot in the Class 3A rankings.

1 Mason Carrier AD7C7481.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier gets a floater to go in the Lakers' 70-51 win over Little Falls on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Carrier scored 27 points in the Lakers' win over Moorhead on Tuesday.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 23, 2023 10:50 AM

MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team got its biggest win of the season, catapulting the Lakers into Minnesota Basketball News’ top-20 rankings.

Detroit Lakes (15-7) knocked off Moorhead (15-6) 86-73 on the road. The Spuds entered the matchup as the No. 16 team in Class 4A. A day later, the Lakers broke into the Class 3A rankings for the first time under head coach Brett Maass at No. 14.

Mason Carrier, Devon Berg and Oliver Quam carried the load offensively. Carrier finished with a team-high 27 points. He also had seven rebounds. Berg had 25 points and 12 assists in the double-double performance. Quam was a rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.

After Thursday’s battle against Aitkin at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse, Detroit Lakes will have a chance to win the Mid-State Conference on Monday, Feb. 27, in Pequot Lakes. The Lakers have a 6-0 record in conference play, while the Patriots, who are currently riding a 10-game win streak after losing to Detroit Lakes 79-54 on Jan. 17, sit in second place at 5-1.

DL 43 43 – 86

MOR 39 34 – 73

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Mason Carrier 27, Devon Berg 25, Oliver Quam 19, Brandton Marsh 7, Tyler Bye 3, Reece Borgmann 3, Mason Omberg 2

MOORHEAD SCORING- Adam Jenkins 31, Dylan Zimmerman 20, DJ Smith 11, Colton Hagen 7, Jayce Rickert 2, Brian Zarazua 2

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
