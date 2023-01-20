STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton nips Lakers’ winning streak

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team saw its four-game win streak come to an end on Thursday night against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse

1 Brandton Marsh AD7C9041.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brandton Marsh shoots a three pointer in a 79-54 win over Pequot Lakes on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Marsh had 13 points in the Lakers' loss against DGF on Thursday.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 20, 2023 12:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES- Two teams with season-long winning streaks met at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-2) stayed hot with a 72-68 win over Detroit Lakes (8-5), who saw its four-win string snapped.

“(DGF) played really well tonight,” said Detroit Lakes head coach Brett Maass. “They controlled the pace tonight. They slowed it down and played their zone. The pace was definitely in their favor. Again, I have to give credit to both their coaching staff and their players on a great game.”

The Rebels grabbed their first lead at the midway point of the first half after Mahki Leedahl knocked in a three-pointer. DGF closed the first half on a 20-13 run, taking a 38-32 lead into the locker room.

DGF’s Owen Leach started the second half hitting back-to-back threes on his way to a game-high 29 points. The Lakers cut the lead to 63-61 with about two minutes left. The Lakers made things interesting, cutting the lead back to one possession with under a minute left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers found themselves in a fouling situation after a challenging night offensively. Maass saw his guys slip into pre-winning streak habits, which proved costly against an opportunistic team.

“I don’t think we shot it very well,” Maass said. “Just getting to the right spots was difficult. We haven’t been zoned a ton this year, and it will take game reps for us to see it throughout the rest of the year for us to get better.”

Mason Carrier was the Lakers’ leading scorer with 25 points. Devon Berg (14) and Brandton Marsh (13) ended in double figures.

Detroit Lakes struggled defensively. Maass saw some things he hopes to sharper before a Section 3-A battle against Alexandria on Tuesday.

“Things like not being solid, jumping to the pass and letting guys cut in front of our face. Those were just little things from day one that we have been preaching and need to get better at,” he said. “DGF played at their own pace offensively and executed really well. They definitely deserved to win this game.”

Despite the Rebels picking up their seventh-straight win, Maass appreciates the chances his team gets to play against tough competition.

“It’s another game under our belt,” he said. “We are halfway through the year, which is good. We are going to continue to get better and better. It’s just a little roadblock, and, hopefully, we learn from it.”

DL 32 36- 68

DGF 38 34- 72

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Devon Berg- 14, Mason Carrier- 25, Ethan Carrier- 8, Oliver Quam- 8, Brandton Marsh- 13

DILWORTH-GLYDON-FELTON- Karson Steichen- 5, Drew Sheeley- 11, Owen Leach- 29, Austin Anderson- 8, Grant Anderson- 7, Makhi Leedahl- 6, Brody Friend- 2, Peyton Aas- 4

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Detroit Lakes Alpine.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Bristlin claims top spot at Annandale invite
Tristan Bristlin led the Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team at the Annandale invite on Thursday afternoon.
January 19, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers roll over Prairie Center
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team stomped Prairie Centre 8-1 on Thursday night on the road.
January 19, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Color Out Cancer.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham, Frazee come together for Hoops for Hope
The Perham Yellowjackets and the Frazee Hornets may be rivals on the court, but the two programs are coming together for a good cause when they square off on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Hive in Perham.
January 19, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Faith Hamm.jpg
Prep
Faith Hamm named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate for Jan. 12
Frazee and Detroit Lakes' Faith Hamm was named the Minnesota State High School League's Most Valuable Teammate for the week of Jan. 12.
January 19, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff