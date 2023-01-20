Boys basketball: Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton nips Lakers’ winning streak

DETROIT LAKES- Two teams with season-long winning streaks met at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-2) stayed hot with a 72-68 win over Detroit Lakes (8-5), who saw its four-win string snapped.

“(DGF) played really well tonight,” said Detroit Lakes head coach Brett Maass. “They controlled the pace tonight. They slowed it down and played their zone. The pace was definitely in their favor. Again, I have to give credit to both their coaching staff and their players on a great game.”

The Rebels grabbed their first lead at the midway point of the first half after Mahki Leedahl knocked in a three-pointer. DGF closed the first half on a 20-13 run, taking a 38-32 lead into the locker room.

DGF’s Owen Leach started the second half hitting back-to-back threes on his way to a game-high 29 points. The Lakers cut the lead to 63-61 with about two minutes left. The Lakers made things interesting, cutting the lead back to one possession with under a minute left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers found themselves in a fouling situation after a challenging night offensively. Maass saw his guys slip into pre-winning streak habits, which proved costly against an opportunistic team.

“I don’t think we shot it very well,” Maass said. “Just getting to the right spots was difficult. We haven’t been zoned a ton this year, and it will take game reps for us to see it throughout the rest of the year for us to get better.”

Mason Carrier was the Lakers’ leading scorer with 25 points. Devon Berg (14) and Brandton Marsh (13) ended in double figures.

Detroit Lakes struggled defensively. Maass saw some things he hopes to sharper before a Section 3-A battle against Alexandria on Tuesday.

“Things like not being solid, jumping to the pass and letting guys cut in front of our face. Those were just little things from day one that we have been preaching and need to get better at,” he said. “DGF played at their own pace offensively and executed really well. They definitely deserved to win this game.”

Despite the Rebels picking up their seventh-straight win, Maass appreciates the chances his team gets to play against tough competition.

“It’s another game under our belt,” he said. “We are halfway through the year, which is good. We are going to continue to get better and better. It’s just a little roadblock, and, hopefully, we learn from it.”

DL 32 36- 68

DGF 38 34- 72

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Devon Berg- 14, Mason Carrier- 25, Ethan Carrier- 8, Oliver Quam- 8, Brandton Marsh- 13