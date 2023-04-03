Boys basketball: Mason Carrier named Mid-State Conference MVP
Four Lakers were awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors as one of the many accolades recognized at the Detroit Lakes end-of-season banquet.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team held its end-of-season banquet Sunday to congratulate players and coaches for one of the most successful seasons in program history.
The Lakers ended the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 17-9 and 3-3 in section play. Detroit Lakes finished the regular season as Mid-State Conference co-champions with Pequot Lakes and a 9-1 record. The Lakers' season concluded in a heartbreaking loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals of the section tournament.
Junior Mason Carrier headlined the awards by being named Mid-State Conference MVP and earning All-Conference honors. Senior Oliver Quam and juniors Devon Berg and Brandton Marsh also earned All-Conference honors. Senior Mason Omberg secured an All-Conference honorable mention.
For the team awards, Carrier and Berg were voted co-MVPs. Omberg and Ethan Carrier were handed the Defensive Stopper award. Chairman of the Boards was given to Marsh. Berg was named Mr. Assist. Most Improved was granted to Quam. The Laker Award was awarded to senior Hunter Korth and junior Reece Borgmann.
Laker letter winners are as follows:
ADVERTISEMENT
Seniors Ethan Carrier, Aiden Lunde, Reed Henderson, Jakub Pavek, Blake Brandt, Oliver Quam, Hunter Korth, Mason Omberg
Juniors: Mason Carrier, William Martin, Anthony Reading, Devon Berg, Reece Borgmann, Brandton Marsh
Sophomores: Tyler Bye, Nick Buboltz, Caden Strand
Team Managers: Brynn Gaffney, Danica Engen
ADVERTISEMENT