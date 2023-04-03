50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys basketball: Mason Carrier named Mid-State Conference MVP

Four Lakers were awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors as one of the many accolades recognized at the Detroit Lakes end-of-season banquet.

Detroit Lakes Boys BBall Letter Winners 2022-23.jpg
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball letter winners for the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / Brett Maass
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 9:28 AM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team held its end-of-season banquet Sunday to congratulate players and coaches for one of the most successful seasons in program history.

The Lakers ended the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 17-9 and 3-3 in section play. Detroit Lakes finished the regular season as Mid-State Conference co-champions with Pequot Lakes and a 9-1 record. The Lakers' season concluded in a heartbreaking loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals of the section tournament.

Junior Mason Carrier headlined the awards by being named Mid-State Conference MVP and earning All-Conference honors. Senior Oliver Quam and juniors Devon Berg and Brandton Marsh also earned All-Conference honors. Senior Mason Omberg secured an All-Conference honorable mention.

Detroit Lakes Boys BBall All Conference.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier (far left), Oliver Quam (middle left), Brandton Marsh (middle right), and Mason Omberg were awarded Mid-State All-Conferene honors.
Contributed / Brett Maass

For the team awards, Carrier and Berg were voted co-MVPs. Omberg and Ethan Carrier were handed the Defensive Stopper award. Chairman of the Boards was given to Marsh. Berg was named Mr. Assist. Most Improved was granted to Quam. The Laker Award was awarded to senior Hunter Korth and junior Reece Borgmann.

Detroit Lakes Boys BBall Team Awards.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball team award winners for the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / Brett Maass

Laker letter winners are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

Seniors Ethan Carrier, Aiden Lunde, Reed Henderson, Jakub Pavek, Blake Brandt, Oliver Quam, Hunter Korth, Mason Omberg

Juniors: Mason Carrier, William Martin, Anthony Reading, Devon Berg, Reece Borgmann, Brandton Marsh

Sophomores: Tyler Bye, Nick Buboltz, Caden Strand

Team Managers: Brynn Gaffney, Danica Engen

Detroit Lakes Boys BBall Seniors.jpg
Detroit Lakes' boys basketball seniors from the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / Brett Maass

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Laker girls track ties for first; boys place third at NDSU meet
April 03, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Laker girls track team scores second, boys third at Moorhead invite
March 30, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
20230328_195813.jpg
Prep
Four different Lakers granted All-Conference honors
March 30, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Stacy Salvevold Others.JPG
Local
Salvevold named Conservation Partner of the Year
April 03, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime report: Frazee DWI hit-and-run leads to 3 arrests; inmate suffers injury in leap at county jail
April 03, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Detroit Lakes High School (file photo)
Local
Boat full of Lakers earn awards for winter activity success
April 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
bob with walking sticks (edited).jpg
Local
These sticks were made for walking -- and Bob Kotaska of Detroit Lakes picked them up all over the country
April 01, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe