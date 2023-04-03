Boys basketball: Mason Carrier named Mid-State Conference MVP

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team held its end-of-season banquet Sunday to congratulate players and coaches for one of the most successful seasons in program history.

The Lakers ended the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 17-9 and 3-3 in section play. Detroit Lakes finished the regular season as Mid-State Conference co-champions with Pequot Lakes and a 9-1 record. The Lakers' season concluded in a heartbreaking loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals of the section tournament.

Junior Mason Carrier headlined the awards by being named Mid-State Conference MVP and earning All-Conference honors. Senior Oliver Quam and juniors Devon Berg and Brandton Marsh also earned All-Conference honors. Senior Mason Omberg secured an All-Conference honorable mention.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier (far left), Oliver Quam (middle left), Brandton Marsh (middle right), and Mason Omberg were awarded Mid-State All-Conferene honors. Contributed / Brett Maass

For the team awards, Carrier and Berg were voted co-MVPs. Omberg and Ethan Carrier were handed the Defensive Stopper award. Chairman of the Boards was given to Marsh. Berg was named Mr. Assist. Most Improved was granted to Quam. The Laker Award was awarded to senior Hunter Korth and junior Reece Borgmann.

Detroit Lakes boys basketball team award winners for the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Brett Maass

Laker letter winners are as follows:

Seniors Ethan Carrier, Aiden Lunde, Reed Henderson, Jakub Pavek, Blake Brandt, Oliver Quam, Hunter Korth, Mason Omberg

Juniors: Mason Carrier, William Martin, Anthony Reading, Devon Berg, Reece Borgmann, Brandton Marsh

Sophomores: Tyler Bye, Nick Buboltz, Caden Strand

Team Managers: Brynn Gaffney, Danica Engen