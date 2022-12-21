Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Monster second half lifts Lakers over Lumberjacks

The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team beat Bemidji 89-76. The win marks their first over the Lumberjacks since 2018, and they did it by putting up more points than any Bemidji opponent has all year.

122422.S.BP.BHSBBB DL Mason Carrier.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier looks for a teamate to pass to in the Lakers' 89-76 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night at Bemidji High School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
December 21, 2022 12:10 AM
BEMIDJI — Just as catastrophic as not being able to buy a bucket is an inability to get stops on defense.

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team felt the latter maxim’s wrath on Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium, succumbing to an 89-76 loss against Detroit Lakes.

“We just didn’t defend well enough, and we didn’t rebound well enough to win the game,” head coach Steve Thompson said. “We’ll take a look at the film and analyze what we need to be better at, specifically defensively, in order to win a game like this.”

122422.S.BP.BHSBBB DL Devon Berg.jpg
Detroit Lakes’ Devon Berg controls the ball during the first half against Bemidji on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lakers’ win marks their first over the Lumberjacks since 2018, and they did it by putting up more points than any Bemidji opponent has all year.

The 89 points allowed, which included 50 in the second half, stand as the most for BHS since surrendering 96 to Columbia Heights last season. The Jacks haven’t allowed that many points at home since February 2017.

“We need to be more consistent on the defensive end,” Thompson said. “We scored 76 points offensively, and that’s a good night. But on the other end, we need to get it done.”

After an early back-and-forth, Detroit Lakes (3-2) established itself with a 28-21 lead. But the margin was short-lived, because Ethan Biehn’s 3-pointer soon tied the game for Bemidji at 32-32. Yet the Lakers were persistent, closing the first half on a 7-1 run and building back up a 39-33 advantage by halftime.

Isaac Severts took over early in the second half, scoring the first 13 points of the half for BHS (2-3). His biggest basket in that stretch was an and-one layup that tied the game at 44-44.

Shortly after, he passed the scoring mantle to Jaxon Boschee. Boschee’s pull-up 3-pointer in transition kept the Lumberjacks within a point, and he soon went on his own tear by scoring 10 consecutive Bemidji points while the offense was otherwise struggling to keep pace.

“Isaac responded for us all night,” Thompson said. “I thought Ethan had great energy, and Jaxon gave us a lot off the bench. There were some bright spots for sure. We have to build upon the bright spots and just get better at the areas that we need to get better in.”

For all the offensive fireworks, though, the Lumberjacks lacked the defensive zest necessary for a complete showing.

122422.S.BP.BHSBBB DL Celebration.jpg
The Lakers celebrate during the second half against Bemidji on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lakers scored almost at will, created second chances with a dominant performance on the glass and had every answer to keep BHS from taking a second-half lead.

The Jacks were within one possession at 64-61 with eight minutes to go, but an ensuing 9-2 Detroit Lakes run opened up a double-digit lead that kept Bemidji at an arm’s length the rest of the way.

Mason Carrier’s and-one putback handed the Lakers a game-high 14-point advantage at 80-66 with 4:39 left, and the odds never drastically swung back for BHS. DL went to the free-throw line 42 times on the night and finished with 27 points at the charity stripe, largely icing away the win from there.

For the Jacks, Severts racked up 25 points, while Biehn had 22 and Boschee 16.

Carrier finished with a game-high 30 points for Detroit Lakes by scoring both at the rim and from the arc. Brandton Marsh (20 points), Devon Berg (17) and Oliver Quam (11) joined him in double figures. Both Carrier and Marsh finished with double-digit rebounds to complete a double-double performance.

Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76

DL 39 50 -- 89

BHS 33 43 -- 76

DETROIT LAKES- Mason Carrier 30 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Brandton Marsh 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steals, 2 blocks; Devon Berg 17 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Oliver Quam 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Ethan Carrier 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Hunter Korth 4 points, 1 rebound; Mason Omberg 2 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists; Reece Borgmann 1 assist

BEMIDJI -- Severts 25, Biehn 22, Boschee 16, Lish 7, Clusiau 3, Yeung 3.

122422.S.BP.BHSBBB Celebration.jpg
The BHS bench and fans celebrate after Bemidji freshman Jaxon Boschee made a 3-pointer during the second half against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
Micah Friez is the sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he joined the Pioneer in 2015 and is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.
