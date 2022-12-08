Boys basketball: Pelican Rapids loses standout point guard for the season, aims to still be competitive

PELICAN RAPIDS – The Pelican Rapids boys basketball team will be without one of its top players for the 2022-23 season, shaking up the top half of Section 8-2A and the Heart O'Lakes Conference.

Junior Timmy Guler tore his ACL in the last football game of the 2022 season. Pelican Rapids head coach John Gullingrud understands that losing a guy like that will be hard to replace, and it will take a village to replace the missing production.

The Pelican Rapids boys basketball team practices on Nov. 30, 2022 at Pelican Rapids High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"You can't replace Guler with just one guy and expect that guy to step in and do what Guler did," Gullingrid said. "He averaged 18 (points) a game, four assists, two steals and five rebounds. His impact on the game was huge. We just need everybody to adjust their roles and step up their level. It might take a little while, but we got guys who are capable of filling in and doing some of that–ball handling and scoring. It's just going to have to be multiple guys instead of just one."

Senior Ian Fahje reiterated his coach's words, knowing the loss of Guler was a big one.

"We definitely took a hit losing Timmy," Fahje said. "We got some young guys coming up because of that. We are ready to go, and the guys coming up are ready to go."

Guler was a huge part of the team's success last season. The Vikings finished 22-6 overall, 15-3 in their section and 11-1 in conference play to take the Heart O'Lakes crown. Their memorable season was cut short in the Section 8-2A semifinals after losing to rival Perham, who they beat twice in the regular season. It was a shocking outcome for the Vikings.

“It stung and it still stings,” Gullingrud said. "It doesn't matter who you lose it to or when. Losing that last game stings … That motivated a lot of the guys. We only had three seniors on the team last year, and we have a big portion of our group coming back. It just motivates them to work harder, and they worked hard in the offseason to hopefully get back to that spot and even further."

After the disappointing end to the season and losing their star point guard, Gullingrud still holds his team to a high standard.

"Well, after winning the conference last year and the returning kids, our expectations are still high. Even with losing a kid like Guler for the season, we still expect to defend the conference. That has to be our goal. We want to really compete in the section, and hopefully, as we say most years, improve as we go and compete when March comes around."

"We want the same exact thing," Fahje said. "We want 20-plus wins, try to get to the section championship and try to make it to state. "

Guler also sees his team picking up where it left off last year.

"I see a top-of-the-conference finish and hopefully make a deep run in the playoffs," he said.

Guler was looking forward to getting his junior season started, especially after the season the Vikings had last year.

"I was really excited," he said. "We got a good group of seniors coming back, and they all stepped up so much. It's still going to be a fun season."

Expect to see Guler on the bench helping him out in any way he can. He will be there for their newcomers at the point guard position and will try to teach them the ins and outs of playing at the varsity level.

Guler will have surgery sometime in the middle of December. His recovery will be more than just a physical battle.

"Getting better is really all mental," Guler said. "I hope to get stronger mentally from all this."

The rivalries on and near Highway 10 are ingrained into Section 8-2A and Heart O'Lakes Conference matchups. Fahje can't wait to test the Vikings' mettle against a loaded slate of teams.

"I think the conference games are always big ones," Fahje said. "We want to come out as conference champs again this year."

Fahje will be looked on as the team leader with Guler out. That's why Fahje has set some big goals heading into his senior season.

"I'd like to lead the team in scoring and rebounding and be a good defender," he said.

Finding secondary scoring will be even more important this year. Gullingrud wants to see more consistent offensive possessions, which was a big reason why Pelican Rapids fell to Perham in the semifinals last March.

Pelican Rapids head boys basketball coach Nathan Stoa leads practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Pelican Rapids High School before kicking off the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We have got to be more consistent," Gullingrud said. "The big reason we lost that playoff game was because we didn't score the ball well. We struggled to score. When you get into those games when the defense is tough, and it always is during that time of the year, you have to have guys that step it up and aren't afraid to take big shots and create on their own a little bit. That's kind of our biggest thing this year. We have got to have confidence. We have got to have guys shoot shots when they are open. It can't just be a couple of guys but the whole group."

PELICAN RAPIDS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Dec. 1 at Ulen-Hitterdal, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 vs Crookston, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Park Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs Fergus Falls, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 vs Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28-29 Pelican Rapids Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 at East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Hawley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs Oak Grove Lutheran, 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs Sauk Centre (at Alexandria), 1:45 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs Hillcrest-Glyndon-Felton, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Mahnomen-Waubun, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Hawley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.