99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Spuds trip up Lakers, end three-game winning streak

Moorhead beat the Detroit Lakes boys basketball team on Thursday in the final game of Moorhead's holiday tournament. The 84-58 loss snapped the Lakers' three-game winning streak.

BOYS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys basketball.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 30, 2022 10:44 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team’s three-game win streak ended in the final game of the Moorhead holiday tournament on Thursday.

The Lakers (4-3) fell to the Spuds (7-2) 84-53. Three Lakers ended in double figures. Mason Carrier had a team-high 13 points. Brandton Marsh had 12, while Devon Berg had 10. Marsh was one rebound away from a double-double.

On Wednesday, the Lakers knocked off Zimmerman (2-7) to win their third straight game, dating back to Dec. 16.

Detroit Lakes entered a tough three-week stretch to kick off the new year. After traveling to Perham (6-0) on Tuesday, the Lakers will host Willmar (3-2) and Fergus Falls (4-3) before taking a trip to Barnesville (2-0). They will then host Pequot Lakes (5-1), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-1) and Alexandria (5-1).

MOORHEAD 84, DETROIT LAKES 58

DETROIT LAKES STATS- Mason Carrier 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Brandton Marsh 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Berg 10 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals; Mason Omberg 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Oliver Quam 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Ethan Carrier 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Reece Borgmann 2 points, 1 assist, 2 steals; Nick Buboltz 1 point, 1 rebound; Tyler Bye 4 rebounds; Jake Pavek 1 rebound, 1 block

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
IMG-2749.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers crowned holiday tournament champions after dominating win over Crookston
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team beat Crookston 59-37 and Fergus Falls 60-50 this week to win the Fergus Falls holiday tournament. The Lakers have won six straight games.
December 30, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Easton Wahl AD7C3991.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Fergus Falls snaps Detroit Lakes' eight-game unbeaten streak in holiday tournament
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team hopes to regroup after a frustrating showing against Fergus Falls on Thursday. The Otters snapped the Lakers' eight-game unbeaten streak with a 5-1 win.
December 29, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Cora Martin.jpg.jpg
Prep
Where are they now? Former Lakers make waves at the collegiate level
Where are Laker alumni competing post high school? Here's a look at where some Detroit Lakes High School graduates are competing at the next level in fall and winter sports.
December 29, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele holds the World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2006 opening ceremony in Munich
World
Soccer legend Pele dies at 82
Pele transcended soccer and became one of the first global icons of the 20th century. With his winning smile and an aw-shucks humility, he was better known than many movie stars, popes or presidents.
December 29, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Gabriel Araujo / Reuters