Boys basketball: Spuds trip up Lakers, end three-game winning streak

MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team’s three-game win streak ended in the final game of the Moorhead holiday tournament on Thursday.

The Lakers (4-3) fell to the Spuds (7-2) 84-53. Three Lakers ended in double figures. Mason Carrier had a team-high 13 points. Brandton Marsh had 12, while Devon Berg had 10. Marsh was one rebound away from a double-double.

On Wednesday, the Lakers knocked off Zimmerman (2-7) to win their third straight game, dating back to Dec. 16.

Detroit Lakes entered a tough three-week stretch to kick off the new year. After traveling to Perham (6-0) on Tuesday, the Lakers will host Willmar (3-2) and Fergus Falls (4-3) before taking a trip to Barnesville (2-0). They will then host Pequot Lakes (5-1), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-1) and Alexandria (5-1).

MOORHEAD 84, DETROIT LAKES 58