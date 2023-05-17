99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys golf: 2 Detroit Lakes High School golfers receive scholarships

The Growth of the Game Scholarships sponsored by State Farm Insurance are handed out every year to senior golfers.

Ben Hines, Logan Schons Growth of the Game Scholarships.jpg
Nick Christenson of State Farm Insurance, Ben Hines, Logan Schons and Mike Brodsho of Pro Resources.
Contributed / Vern Schnathorst
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:11 PM

On Tuesday, May 16, boys senior golfers, Ben Hines and Logan Schons, each received $1,000 Growth of the Game Scholarships sponsored by State Farm Insurance - Nick Christenson Agency, according to a press release.

The senior golfers were selected based on their commitment to the game of golf and their representation of the values and habits that have been adopted by Growth of the Game.

The values are: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance and courtesy. The habits are: energy, play, safety, vision, mind and family.

These two individuals represent those qualities to a very high degree, according to the press release.

“Growth of the Game at Lakeview would like to thank Pro Resources, major sponsor of GOTG, and State Farm for making these scholarship awards possible,” the press release stated.

