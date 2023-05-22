Boys golf: Detroit Lakes varsity squad leads the way with 2nd-place finish, JV team finishes 8th

BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakes boys golf team sent two teams to compete in the Detroit Lakes North-South Invite at Bemidji Town and Country Club on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

The Lakers varsity cruised to second place with a final score of 621. The Detroit Lakes JV squad snagged eighth place and finished 34 strokes ahead of the next JV team with a final score of 657. West Fargo Sheyenne walked away as gold medal winners with a team score of 599.

For the Detroit Lakes varsity team, Logan Schons, Brock Burhans and Tyler Stensgard were the captains of the ship completing 36 holes of golf with the same score of 155 to place tied in 14th. Ben Hines finished three strokes behind the three-head beast with a final score of 158 and sole position of 18th.

Detroit Lakes' Tyler Stensgard putts on the first green during an invite on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Contributed / Madelyn Haasken

Lawsen Justesen finished tied in 19th place with a final score of 159. Carter Whitworth ended the two-day golf event with a final score of 162 to place tied for 23rd.

Noah Meyer led the charge for the JV team with a final score of 163 to secure a share of 26th place. Connor Nelson shot a combined score of 167 and finished tied in 36th. Mason Deraney ended tied in 39th place with a final score of 168. Sully Braaten finished one stroke behind Deraney with a score of 169 and placed 42nd. Luke Helm rounded out the JV team’s scores with a 178 and tied for a 62nd-place finish.

DETROIT LAKES NORTH-SOUTH INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- West Fargo Sheyenne 599, 2- Detroit Lakes 621, 3- Cloquet 628, 4- Albany 637, 5- Bemidji 644, 6- Willmar 652, 7- Fargo Shanley 654, 8- Detroit Lakes JV 657, 9- Fargo North 661, 10- Fargo Davies 663, 11- Fargo South 669, 12- West Fargo Sheyenne JV 691, 12- Bemidji JV 746

DETROIT LAKES NORTH-SOUTH INVITE TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne) 144 (72, 72), T-2nd- Andrew Wilhelm (West Fargo Sheyenne) 149 (76, 73), T-2nd- Nick Yavarow (Bemidji) 149 (72, 77), T-5th- Karson Patten (Cloquet) 150 (77, 73), T-5th- Zach Skarperud (Fargo Shanley) 150 (72, 78), T-5th- Evan Booth (Fargo South) 150 (73, 77), 8th- Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 151 (72, 79), 9th- Aiden Knodel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 152 (79, 73), 10th- Charlie Solberg (Fargo Davies) 153 (77, 76)