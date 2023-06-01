Boys golf: Lakers finish 6th at Section 8AAA tournament

COLD SPRING – After 36 holes of golf at the Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring, Minnesota, the Detroit Lakes boys golf team’s season came to a close after the two-day Section 8AAA tournament.

The Lakers ended in sixth place with a final team score of 629 (318, 311). Alexandria was crowned Section 8AAA champions with a team score of 597.

Senior Logan Schons completed his Day 2 round with a final score of 73 after a Round 1 score of 79. He finished with final score of 152 and tied for ninth place only two strokes off an individual state berth. Freshman Lawsen Justesen tied for 18th with a final score of 158 (81, 77). Freshman Brock Burhans ended tied for 30th with a final score of 162 (79, 83).

Sophomore Tyler Stensgard followed up a Round 1 score of 85 with a Round 2 finish of 78 for a total score of 163 and a 33rd-place finish. Senior Ben Hines ended his Detroit Lakes career tied in 34th with a final score of 164 (84, 80). Freshman Carter Whitworth also finished the tournament with a total score of 164 (84, 80) to finish tied in 34th.

SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 597, T-2- Moorhead 616, T-2- Sartell 616, 4- Brainerd 622, 5- Bemidji 624, 6- Detroit Lakes 629, 7- Buffalo 633, 8- Willmar 642, 9- Sauk Rapids-Rice 664

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- T-1st- Nick Yavaarow (Bemidji) 146 (77, 69), T-1st- Braeden Sladek (Alexandria) 146 (74, 72), T-1st- Dawson Ringler (Brainerd) 146 (73, 73), T-1st- Lance Hamak (Sartell) 146 (70, 76), 5- Joe Kortan (Moorhead) 149 (73, 76), 6- Joey Simonich (Moorhead) 150 (79, 71), T-7th- Sam Lunde (Sartell) 151 (77, 74), T-7th- Jack Holtz (Alexandria) 151 (79, 72), T-9th- Gabe Weller (Alexandira) 152 (78, 74), T-9th- Logan Schons (Detroit Lakes) 152 (79, 73)