Boys golf: Lakers finish middle of the pack at Battle of the Border

LAKE ELMO – The Battle of the Border was a two-day boys golf tournament held at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and ending at Troy Burne Golf Club in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

The Detroit Lakes boys golf team put their skills to the test and legged out an 11th-place finish. The Lakers tied with Minnetonka with 638 team points. Maple Grove finished in first place with a team score of 579. Alexandria (597) and White Bear Lake (607) rounded out the top three.

After 36 holes of golf, senior Logan Schons claimed the top Lakers’ score of 154 and a 35th-place finish. He ended Day 1 with a score of 79 and Day 2 with a 75. Sophomore Tyler Stensgard completed his two rounds with a 78 and an 83 for a 64th-place finish. Junior Nick Tobkin wasn’t too far behind with a 66th-place finish and a final score of 162 (82, 80).

Freshman Lawen Justeen completed Round 1 with an 83 and Round 2 with an 81 for a total score of 164 and a 71st-place finish. Junior Carter Whitworth placed 80th with a Round 1 score of 84 and a Round 2 score of 81 for a grand total of 165. Senior Ben Hines had a Round 1 score of 82 and a Round 2 score of 86 for a total score of 168 and a 90th-place finish.

Maple Grove’s Ryan Stendahl was crowned the winner of the two-day battle with a final score of 139 (72, 67). Alexandria’s Jack Holtz placed second with a final score of 143 (72, 71). Maple Grove’s Blake Forrest completed 36 holes of golf with a total score of 145 (75, 70) to secure a third-place finish.

BATTLE OF THE BORDER TEAM SCORES- 1- Maple Grove 579 (294, 285), 2- Alexandria 597 (301, 296), 3- White Bear Lake 607 (307, 300), T-4- Chanhassen 609 (305, 304), T-4- Edina 609 (304, 305), T-4- Farmington 609 (299, 310), 7- Rogers 615 (298, 317), 8- Woodbury 621 (314, 307), 9- Centennial 629 (317, 312), 10- Amery 632 (306, 326), T-11- Detroit Lakes 638 (321, 317), T-11- Minnetonka 638 (313, 325), 13- Hopkins 647 (314, 333), 14- Stillwater 650 (347, 303), 15- East Ridge 653 (328, 325), 16- Park-Cottage 655 (323, 332), 17- St. Michael-Albertville 657 (329, 328), 18- Eagan 665 (330, 335), 19- Duluth East 678 (338, 340), 20- Ellsworth 698 (345, 353), 21- Mahtomedi 700 (309, 391)