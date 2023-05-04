Boys golf: Lakers second varsity team finishes in 2nd place at Detroit Country Club

With the sun shining bright on Detroit Country Club, some of the younger members of the Detroit Lakes boys golf team put their talents to the test against a multitude of Fargo area schools that made the drive on Tuesday.

The Lakers’ second varsity team finished in second with a team score of 317. West Fargo Sheyenne took the crown with a final score of 300. Detroit Lakes was led by seventh grader Sully Braaten who finished tied in with a 7-over par 77.

Braaten had one birdie in 18 holes. He completed the front nine 4-over par and ended his round shooting 3-over par on the back nine.

Freshman Brock Burhans also secured a seventh-place finish with an 8-over par 78. Junior Connor Nelson and eighth grader Mason Deraney wrapped up their rounds in a four-way tie for 15th with a final score of 81.

Detroit Lakes' Brock Burhans on the green on his way to a seventh-place finish in the Lakers second place finish at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on May 2. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Junior Noah Meyer reached the end of his round tied for 21st-place finish with a score of 83. Sophomore Owen Chiodo finalized his round of golf with a score of 87 to finish tied for 36th.

DETROIT LAKES-VALLEY CITY EDC TEAM SCORES- 1- West Fargo Sheyenne 300, 2- Detroit Lakes 317, 3- Grand Forks Red River 318, 4- West Fargo 325, 5- Fargo Shanley 330, 6- Fargo North 332, 7- Grand Forks Central 334, 8- Fargo South 337, 9- Fargo Davies 344, 10- Horace 374, 11- Wahpeton 376, 12- Valley City 386

DETROIT LAKES-VALLEY CITY EDC TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Andrew Wilhel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 70, 2nd- Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne) 72, T-3rd- Charles Solberg (Fargo Davis), T-3rd- Jacob Josephsen (West Fargo), T-5th- Sully Braaten (Detroit Lakes) 77, T-5th- Evan Booth (Fargo South) 77, T-7th- Carson Hannestad (Fargo North) 78, T-7th- Aiden Knodel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 78, T-7th- Carson Skarperud (Grand Forks Red River) 78, T-7th- Brock Burhans 78

Detroit Lakes' Owen Chideo after reading the read in the Lakers' second-place finish at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on May 2. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Noah Meyer gets ready to smash an approach shot in the fifth hole. He finished the round with a score of 83 in the Lakers' second-place finish at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on May 2. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Mason Deraney chips it onto the green on his way to a final score of 81 in the Lakers' second-place finish at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on May 2. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune