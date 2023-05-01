Boys golf: Noah Meyer takes top spot, Lakers finish second at Detroit Lakes Early Bird Invite

DETROIT LAKES – After an extended wait for the course conditions to be perfect, the Detroit Lakes boys golf team finally got to the taste of competition at the Detroit Lakes Early Bird Invite at Lakeview Golf Course on Thursday.

Behind junior Noah Meyer’s first place, two-under-par 62, the Lakers finished in second place with a team score of 267. Pequot Lakes took the top spot with a total score of 265.

Meyer was unstoppable on the front nine. He had a birdie on six holes, pared two and bogeyed one to finish five under par. Meyer finished the final nine with seven pars, a bogey on No. 16 and a double bogey on No. 11.

Freshman Brock Burhans secured fifth place with a two-over-par 66 and sophomore Owen Chiodo placed sixth with a three-over-par 67. Burhans completed the front with an even 31 but ended the back nine three over par. Chiodo also recorded an even front nine. He birdied No. 10 but recorded four bogeys and four pars to end his round.

Sophomore Tommy Suckert and senior Cameron Cannon finished in a five-way tie for 15th with a score of 72. Brody Bowers finished his round with a 13-over-par 77 to finish in tied for 23rd place.

DETROIT LAKES EARLY BIRD TEAM SCORES- 1- Pequot Lakes 265, 2- Detroit Lakes 267, 3- Staples-Motley 274, 4- West Fargo Sheyenne 292, 5- Crookston 318, 6- Wadena-Deer Creek 321, 7- Crosby Ironton/Aitkin 321, 8- West Fargo- 341

DETROIT LAKES EARLY BIRD TOP TEN FINISHERS- 1st- Noah Meyer (Detroit Lakes) 62, T-2nd- Carter White (Staples-Motley) 63, T-2nd- Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 63, 4th- Logan Fogarty (Pequot Lakes) 65, 5th- Brock Burhans (Detroit Lakes) 66, 6th- Owen Chiodo (Detroit Lakes) 67, 7th- Hunter Oelschlager (Pequot Lakes) 68, T-8th- Cole Woods (Wadena-Deer Creek) 69, T-8th Ethan Thomas (Pequot Lakes) 69, T-8th- Grant Bestland (Staples-Motley) 69