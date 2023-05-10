Boys golf: Stensgard and Schons lead Lakers to 2nd-place finish at Bemidji Invitational

BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakers boys golf team had a successful outing at Bemidji Town and Country Club in the Bemidji Invitational on Monday.

Three Lakers broke 80 on their way to a second-place finish with a team score of 313. Moorhead was crowned the victors with 304 team points and Bemidji finished five points behind Detroit Lakes with 319.

Sophomore Tyler Stensgard secured the top score for the Lakers with a 4-over par 76 to finish tied for eighth. He birdied hole three and finished the front nine with an eagle on No. 9 but Stensgard also had three bogeys and a double bogey to be 2-over par coming to the turn. He had a near-even back nine only having bogeys on No. 13 and No. 17 and parring the rest of the holes.

Senior Logan Schons also had himself a nice round of golf finishing tied for 10th with a 5-over par 77. Schons parred every hole but five, in which he finished with bogeys.

Junior Nick Tobkin was the third Laker to shoot below 80 ending his round with a 79 to secure a tie for 14th place. Freshman Carter Whitworth completed his round with an 81 to tie for 22nd. Senior Ben Hines finished one stroke behind Whitworth with an 82 to finish, tied in 28th place. Freshman Lawsen Justesen finished his day with a final score of 83 and a 31st-place finish.

BEMIDJI INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 304, 2- Detroit Lakes 313, 3- Bemidji 319, T-4- Pequot Lakes 321, T-4- Roseau 321, 6- Barnesville 325, 7- Staples-Motley 327, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, 9- Grand Rapids 331, 10- East Grand Forks 336, 11- Hawley 341, 12- Thief River Falls 344, Bemidji 2- 352, 14- Perham 360, 15- Pine River-Backus 363, 17- Wadena-Deer Creek 368, 18- Park Rapids 396

BEMIDJI INVITATIONAL TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- T-1st- Matt Gramer (Moorhead) 72, T-1st- Cole Woods (Wadena-Deer Creek) 72, T-3rd- William Shermoen (Grand Rapids) 74, T-3rd- Max Wilson (Roseau) 74, T-3rd- Jack Justesen (Hawley) 74, T-6th- Joey Simonich (Moorhead) 75, T-6th- Tollef Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 75, T-8th- Tyler Stensgard (Detroit Lakes) 76, T-8th- Nick Yavarow (Bemidji) 76, T-10th- Logan Schons (Detroit Lakes) 77, T-10th- Teagan LaPlante (Roseau) 77, T-10th- Carter White (Staples-Motley) 77