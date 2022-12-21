Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes dominates MBA behind five-goal second period

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team handled Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night with a 9-2 win.

BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 21, 2022 04:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MORRIS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team made quick work of Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night.

The difference in the Lakers’ 9-2 win over the Storm was a five-goal second period. The victory pushes Detroit Lakes to 5-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in its last four games.

Easton Wahl and Ben Hines scored in the first period before the barrage began. Jacob Thomas, Cole Deraney, Tommy Suckert, East Kennedy and Wahl all found the back of the net in the second to give the Lakers a 7-0 lead. Aiden Kennedy and Cole Larson scored in the third to cap off the seven-goal win.

Jace Fields, Cooper Moore and Carter Bellefeuille each had two assists on the night. All 12 Lakers that found the scoresheet had multi-point games.

Detroit Lakes is gearing up for its holiday tournament in Fergus Falls starting on Tuesday. The Lakers will take on St. Francis out of Manitoba, New Ulm and the host school in a three-day span.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL 2 5 2 – 9

MBA 0 0 2 – 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Easton Wahl (Cooper Moore) 2:12; DL- Ben Hines (Jace Fields, Tommy Suckert) 9:46

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jacob Thomas (Carter Bellefeuille, Cole Larson) 2:54; DL- Cole Deraney (Hines, Easton Kennedy) 3:24; DL- Wahl (Moore, Jack Turner) 8:20; DL- Suckert (Aiden Kennedy, Bellefeuille) 9:22; DL- E. Kennedy (Deraney, Thomas) PPG, 14:31

THIRD PERIOD- MBA- Brady Pedeson (Charlie Goff, Ryan Tolifson) PPG, 2:23; DL- A. Kennedy (Fields, Turner) PPG, 10:06; MBA- Trevor Buss (Goff, Hunter LeCleir) 12:30; DL- Larson (unassisted) 13:18

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; MBA- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 7 saves, 2 goals allowed; MBA- Nate Bratton, L, 30 saves, 9 goals allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado