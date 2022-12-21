Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes dominates MBA behind five-goal second period

MORRIS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team made quick work of Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night.

The difference in the Lakers’ 9-2 win over the Storm was a five-goal second period. The victory pushes Detroit Lakes to 5-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in its last four games.

Easton Wahl and Ben Hines scored in the first period before the barrage began. Jacob Thomas, Cole Deraney, Tommy Suckert, East Kennedy and Wahl all found the back of the net in the second to give the Lakers a 7-0 lead. Aiden Kennedy and Cole Larson scored in the third to cap off the seven-goal win.

Jace Fields, Cooper Moore and Carter Bellefeuille each had two assists on the night. All 12 Lakers that found the scoresheet had multi-point games.

Detroit Lakes is gearing up for its holiday tournament in Fergus Falls starting on Tuesday. The Lakers will take on St. Francis out of Manitoba, New Ulm and the host school in a three-day span.

DL 2 5 2 – 9

MBA 0 0 2 – 2

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Easton Wahl (Cooper Moore) 2:12; DL- Ben Hines (Jace Fields, Tommy Suckert) 9:46

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jacob Thomas (Carter Bellefeuille, Cole Larson) 2:54; DL- Cole Deraney (Hines, Easton Kennedy) 3:24; DL- Wahl (Moore, Jack Turner) 8:20; DL- Suckert (Aiden Kennedy, Bellefeuille) 9:22; DL- E. Kennedy (Deraney, Thomas) PPG, 14:31

THIRD PERIOD- MBA- Brady Pedeson (Charlie Goff, Ryan Tolifson) PPG, 2:23; DL- A. Kennedy (Fields, Turner) PPG, 10:06; MBA- Trevor Buss (Goff, Hunter LeCleir) 12:30; DL- Larson (unassisted) 13:18

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; MBA- 6 minutes on 3 infractions