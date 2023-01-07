Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to top-ranked Warroad

WARROAD — The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team traveled up to Warroad Friday night but came up short against the No. 1 ranked team in Class A hockey this year, falling 5-0 to the unbeaten Warroad Warriors.

The Lakers came into the night 9-2-1 and were ranked the ninth best team in Class A, according to MN Hockey Hub, but they knew knocking off the Warriors was going to be a daunting task. Warroad star foward and state leading scorer, Jayson Shaugabay, is closing in on Tj Oshie’s all-time high school career scoring mark at 241 points. Shaugabay came into the night five points short at 236.

Cole Larson skates the puck in Warroad's zone in the Lakers' 5-0 loss on Jan. 6, 2023 against Warroad. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

The Lakers gave Warroad a challenging first period. The Warriors went on their first power play of the game at the 11:17 mark after a Detroit Lakes hooking penalty, but Laker goaltender Josh Mack came up with some big saves to keep the game scoreless. Mack had 13 saves in the period and Warrior goalie Hampton Slukynsky stopped all five of the Laker shot attempts.

The Warriors drew their second power play of the game at the 4:39 mark in the second period after a Laker tripping penalty, and it only took them five seconds to capitalize. The Warriors won the faceoff before Shaugabay sniped one past Mack’s blocker glove to take a 1-0 lead.

Warroad scored its second goal of the period on another power play at the 12:28 mark after Ryan Lund hammered in a rebound shot off the stick of Shaugabay to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead going into the second intermission.

Josh Mack makes a save in the Lakers' 5-0 loss on Jan. 6, 2023 against Warroad. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

The Lakers had a couple of quality scoring attempts to start the third period but couldn’t capitalize. They managed to hold the score at 2-0 until the seven-minute mark before Shaugabay won a battle for the puck on the boards in the Warroad zone and flicked a perfect pass, setting up Carson Pilgrim for a breakaway goal. Ryan Lund would pick up an assist as well.

Warrior’s Gaabi Boucha would score the fourth goal of the game at the nine-minute mark on a nice play set up by Will Hardwick. Garrett Hennum picked up an assist as well, giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead.

Warroad would score the last goal of the game at the 14:04 mark on a brilliant play. Pilgrim dropped the puck back to Shaugabay, who walked right around a sprawling Josh Mack and buried it into a wide-open net. It was the icing on the cake to Warroad's 5-0 win.

Jayson Shaugabay skates in for a shot on Josh Mack in the Lakers' 5-0 loss on Jan. 6, 2023 against Warroad. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

Mack finished the game with 33 saves on 38 shots. Slukynsky finished the night with 10 saves in the shutout performance.

“We didn’t come out on top tonight, but we’re feeling positive,” said assistant coach Mike Miller. “I thought we competed very well and had some really good looks and chances. … Josh really played well in goal tonight, it was great to see his confidence level rising as the night went on. We’re gonna need that from him as the season goes on.”

The Lakers fall to 9-3-1 and their next game will be at home on Jan. 12 against Bemidji. The Warriors moved to 10-0. Shaugabay finished with four points on the night, moving him to just one point shy of tying Oshie’s record.

“There’s no way to prepare for a player like Jayson, especially with all of the other amazing talent they have around him,” Miller said. “But I thought we held up and there's a lot to build off tonight. There is a good chance we will see these guys again come playoff time, and now we know what we need to do to skate with them.”