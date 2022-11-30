Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes pushes East Grand Forks in overtime loss

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team went toe to toe with Section 8A power East Grand Forks in a 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday night.

2 Cole Larson AD7C4764.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cole Larson carries the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 4-0 win over Fergus Falls on Nov. 26, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. Larson had a goal and an assist in the Detroit Lakes' 3-2 overtime loss against East Grand Forks on Tuesday.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
November 30, 2022 11:57 AM
EAST GRAND FORKS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team clashed with East Grand Forks on Tuesday night in what could be a potential Section 8A tournament matchup.

The Green Wave edged out the Lakers with a 3-2 overtime win. Grady Magner’s second goal of the game was the winning goal in a thrilling section bout.

“We started on our heels in the first half,” Detroit Lakes head coach Ben Noah said. “East Grand kind of looked like the team we’re used to, and they took it to us early. We bent, but didn’t break. We got a spark with a big hit and a power play in the second period. From there, it was back-and-forth.”

EGF’s Brock Schultz scored 55 seconds into the first period before Magner doubled the lead early in the second period. Detroit Lakes’ Jacob Thomas cut the lead in half with a power play goal with under three minutes left in the second period before Cole Larson tied the game 1:05 later.

Noah praised his goaltender Josh Mack for his 45-save performance. The Green Wave out-shot Detroit Lakes 48-14, but high-danger chances were at a premium for both sides in the second half of the game.

“When we’re successful, Mack is a big piece of that,” Noah said. “I think teams will look at the shot discrepancy and say we got a few bounces. That’s just not the case. We are a defensive-minded team, and it starts with our goalie playing like he did last night.”

The Lakers hit the road to take on Kittson County Central, which has the state’s leading scorer. Tyler Hennen has nine goals and 11 assists in three games. The senior forward leads all offensive categories statewide.

DL 0 2 0 0 – 2

EGF 1 1 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Brock Schultz (unassisted) 0:50

SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Grady Magner (Sam Frost, Caleb Schmeideberg) 4:09; DL- Jacob Thomas (Cole Larson) PPG, 14:15; DL- Larson (Easton Kennedy, Jace Fields) 15:20

OVERTIMES- EGF- Magner (Landon Jameison, Cullen Schultz) PPG, 5:49

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; EGF- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, L, 45 saves, 3 goals allowed; EGF- Lucas Wavra, W, 12 saves, 2 goal allowed

